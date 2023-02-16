LIU visits Stonehill after Sims’ 30-point game

Long Island Sharks (3-22, 1-12 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-15, 9-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -12.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Long Island Sharks after Andrew Sims scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 62-51 victory over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-4 at home. Stonehill averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 7- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Sharks are 1-12 against NEC opponents. LIU is fourth in the NEC scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Ahmed Essahaty averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is averaging 15.3 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Marko Maletic is averaging 16.5 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .