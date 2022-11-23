AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 56, Spring Valley 29

Appleton East 72, Green Bay Preble 55

Appleton North 46, De Pere 29

Assumption 65, Newman Catholic 41

Athens 70, Prentice 28

Athens 76, Abbotsford 33

Auburndale 56, Stratford 50

Augusta 30, Greenwood 24

Baldwin-Woodville 65, Amery 60

Belmont 86, Argyle 16

Berlin 47, Mayville 26

Boscobel 58, De Soto 28

Boyceville 39, Independence 36

Brillion 58, Amherst 37

Brodhead 47, Evansville 39

Brookfield Academy 90, Messmer 25

Cashton 57, Seneca 21

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family, Ill. 41, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 37

Chippewa Falls 68, D.C. Everest 45

Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Arcadia 58

Colfax 46, Bloomer 36

Columbus Catholic 51, Colby 47

Crandon 65, Coleman 53

DeForest 73, Reedsburg Area 60

Delavan-Darien 46, Williams Bay 30

Dodgeville 63, Wisconsin Heights 35

Durand 45, Cameron 24

East Troy 44, Turner 28

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Cornell 25

Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 32

Edgar 52, Marathon 37

Edgerton 70, Clinton 51

Edgewood 68, Fort Atkinson 36

Elk Mound 52, Regis 39

Elkhorn Area 65, Waukesha South 31

Ellsworth 46, Altoona 35

Fall Creek 60, Eleva-Strum 17

Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Waupaca 23

Freedom 72, Clintonville 20

Gillett 47, Wausau East 42

Gilman 56, Loyal 55

    • Grafton 62, West Bend West 29

    Greenfield 47, Waterford 30

    Hartford Union 78, Wisconsin Lutheran 65

    Highland 56, Kickapoo 52

    Howards Grove 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 38

    Iola-Scandinavia 53, Wild Rose 35

    Iowa-Grant 46, Parkview 33

    Ithaca 53, Necedah 21

    Janesville Craig 78, Janesville Parker 36

    Janesville Craig 80, Beloit Memorial 52

    Kaukauna 75, Bay Port 51

    Kenosha Bradford 74, Badger 36

    Kenosha Indian Trail 100, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 36

    Kenosha Tremper 59, Waukesha North 26

    Kettle Moraine 54, Pewaukee 52

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Hamilton 63

    Kewaskum 45, Kiel 32

    Kohler 42, Hilbert 35

    Ladysmith 37, Stanley-Boyd 29

    Lake Mills 55, Wisconsin Dells 38

    Lakeland 71, Shawano 31

    Lakeside Lutheran 42, Cambridge 34

    Lancaster 73, Southwestern 21

    Laona-Wabeno 59, Oconto 51

    Lena 60, Bowler 21

    Living Word Lutheran 67, Heritage Christian 38

    Lourdes Academy 53, St. Marys Springs 47

    Luther 58, Melrose-Mindoro 56

    Madison La Follette 71, Sun Prairie 63

    Madison Memorial 71, Janesville Parker 57

    Manitowoc Lincoln 84, Green Bay East 15

    Marinette 57, Luxemburg-Casco 50

    Marshall 60, Lodi 39

    Marshfield 69, Eau Claire North 50

    Martin Luther 52, Orange Lutheran, Calif. 43

    McFarland 83, Jefferson 33

    Menominee Indian 60, Oneida Nation 56

    Menomonie 50, Onalaska 44

    Merrill 62, Medford Area 42

    Monona Grove 52, Oregon 43

    Montello 50, Palmyra-Eagle 45

    Mount Horeb 65, Milton 50

    Neenah 56, Wausau West 36

    Neillsville 66, Owen-Withee 28

    New Auburn 35, Luck 19

    New Berlin Eisenhower 53, Union Grove 51

    New Berlin West 61, Muskego 51

    New Glarus 52, Columbus 51

    New Richmond 71, St. Croix Falls 47

    Oakfield 48, Fall River 37

    Oconto Falls 41, Little Chute 29

    Oostburg 75, Ozaukee 27

    Oshkosh North 49, Menasha 48

    Oshkosh West 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 30

    Pacelli 59, Marion 10

    Phillips 74, Prentice 19

    Pittsville 63, Nekoosa 17

    Platteville 53, Darlington 46

    Port Washington 64, Milw. Academy of Excellence 11

    Prairie Farm 68, Barron 41

    Prairie du Chien 68, La Crosse Logan 25

    Prescott 66, Somerset 55

    Racine St. Catherine’s 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 34

    Rhinelander 70, Ashland 58

    Rib Lake 47, Chequamegon 16

    Rio 54, Hustisford 31

    Ripon 48, Markesan 40

    Riverdale 39, Seneca 31

    Saint Croix Central 53, Osceola 44

    Saint Francis 52, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 13

    Saint Thomas Aquinas 46, White Lake 5

    Saint Thomas More 65, Milwaukee Riverside University 36

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Random Lake 45

    Shoreland Lutheran 65, Racine Horlick 31

    Southern Door 57, Shiocton 33

    St. Mary Catholic 49, Mishicot 46

    Stockbridge 44, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 34

    Stoughton 75, Monroe 15

    Sturgeon Bay 62, NE Wis. Christian Home School 55

    Superior 68, Hayward 26

    Suring 47, Rosholt 32

    The Prairie School 79, Catholic Memorial 43

    Three Lakes 55, Northland Pines 23

    Tomahawk 45, Elcho 28

    Valders 60, Plymouth 48

    Viroqua 49, Weston 29

    Watertown 47, Sauk Prairie 32

    Waunakee 76, Portage 19

    Waupun 61, Laconia 52

    Wautoma 40, Lomira 39

    Wauwatosa East 75, Shorewood 60

    Wauwatosa West 66, West Bend East 48

    Webster 59, Solon Springs 42

    West Allis Nathan Hale 43, Whitnall 31

    West De Pere 64, Ashwaubenon 62

    Westfield Area 65, Pardeeville 25

    Whitehall 57, Elmwood/Plum City 44

    Whitewater 47, Big Foot 38

    Wilmot Union 59, Racine Lutheran 55

    Winneconne 48, North Fond du Lac 44

    Wrightstown 79, Denmark 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Madison East vs. Middleton, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.