Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 59, Simsboro 27
Arcadia 48, Saline 42
Avoyelles Charter 76, Oakdale 55
Barbe 67, St. Louis 44
Bell City 67, Houma Christian 33
Bonnabel 58, Landry/Walker 55
Bossier 51, Dunham 44
Buckeye 41, Montgomery 28
Caldwell Parish 55, Lincoln Preparatory School 53
Central Catholic 81, Northeast 72
Choudrant 69, Weston 51
Claiborne Christian 76, Delta Charter 63
Country Day 57, Central Lafourche 46
Dutchtown 57, Northshore 51
Evans 71, East Beauregard 63
French Settlement 64, Maurepas 22
Gibsland-Coleman 75, Castor 44
Helen Cox 59, Cohen 24
Holden 70, Hathaway 55
Holy Cross 69, Livingston Collegiate Academy 49
Hornbeck 42, Oberlin 19
Jonesboro-Hodge 55, Calvin 49
Lena Northwood 76, Lake Arthur 56
Loranger 52, Amite 35
Negreet 52, Florien 50
New Iberia Catholic 39, Mansfield 38
Northwest 70, Jennings 47
Patterson 65, South Lafourche 50
Pickering 60, South Beauregard 57
Pope John Paul 57, Kenner Discovery 42
Port Allen 67, White Castle 58
Riverdale 64, St. Martin’s 49
Scotlandville 70, Baton Rouge Catholic 60
Shaw 71, Saint Paul’s 52
St. Michael 49, Baton Rouge Episcopal 30
St. Thomas More 51, Carencro 39
St. Thomas More 70, Huntington 60, OT
Thibodaux 40, South Terrebonne 36
Ville Platte 68, Mamou 62
West Jefferson 65, Slidell 61
Woodlawn (SH) 47, Merryville 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central - B.R. vs. Lutcher, ccd.
McMain vs. Destrehan, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/