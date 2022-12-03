AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 59, Simsboro 27

Arcadia 48, Saline 42

Avoyelles Charter 76, Oakdale 55

Barbe 67, St. Louis 44

Bell City 67, Houma Christian 33

Bonnabel 58, Landry/Walker 55

Bossier 51, Dunham 44

Buckeye 41, Montgomery 28

Caldwell Parish 55, Lincoln Preparatory School 53

Central Catholic 81, Northeast 72

Choudrant 69, Weston 51

Claiborne Christian 76, Delta Charter 63

Country Day 57, Central Lafourche 46

Dutchtown 57, Northshore 51

Evans 71, East Beauregard 63

French Settlement 64, Maurepas 22

Gibsland-Coleman 75, Castor 44

Helen Cox 59, Cohen 24

Holden 70, Hathaway 55

Holy Cross 69, Livingston Collegiate Academy 49

Hornbeck 42, Oberlin 19

Jonesboro-Hodge 55, Calvin 49

Lena Northwood 76, Lake Arthur 56

Loranger 52, Amite 35

Negreet 52, Florien 50

New Iberia Catholic 39, Mansfield 38

Northwest 70, Jennings 47

Patterson 65, South Lafourche 50

Pickering 60, South Beauregard 57

Pope John Paul 57, Kenner Discovery 42

Port Allen 67, White Castle 58

Riverdale 64, St. Martin’s 49

Scotlandville 70, Baton Rouge Catholic 60

Shaw 71, Saint Paul’s 52

St. Michael 49, Baton Rouge Episcopal 30

St. Thomas More 51, Carencro 39

St. Thomas More 70, Huntington 60, OT

Thibodaux 40, South Terrebonne 36

Ville Platte 68, Mamou 62

West Jefferson 65, Slidell 61

Woodlawn (SH) 47, Merryville 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central - B.R. vs. Lutcher, ccd.

McMain vs. Destrehan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

