Gillens-Butler lifts Elon past Northeastern 74-73

BOSTON (AP) — Jerald Gillens-Butler knocked down a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and his layup after a turnover seven seconds later lifted Elon to a 74-73 victory over Northeastern on Saturday.

Max Mackinnon scored 20 points and also contributed eight assists for the Phoenix (5-19, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Gillens-Butler was 7 of 14 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 18 points. Sean Halloran was 4 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Huskies (8-14, 4-7) were led in scoring by Chris Doherty, who finished with 22 points, five assists and two blocks. Northeastern also got 20 points and two steals from Jahmyl Telfort. Coleman Stucke also had 16 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Elon visits N.C. A&T while Northeastern hosts Hofstra.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .