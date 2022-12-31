Wagner takes home win streak into matchup with Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (2-13, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-4, 1-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -8; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Seahawks play Merrimack.

The Seahawks are 4-0 on their home court. Wagner has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors have gone 0-1 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC scoring 23.7 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Minor averaging 14.0.

The Seahawks and Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Esquerra Trelles is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.7 points. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Minor is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 23.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .