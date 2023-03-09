AP NEWS
    Utah Valley Wolverines and Tarleton State Texans play in WAC Tournament

    By The Associated PressMarch 9, 2023 GMT

    Tarleton State Texans (17-15, 9-9 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 15-3 WAC)

    Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -6.5; over/under is 136

    BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Valley Wolverines take on the Tarleton State Texans in the WAC Tournament.

    The Wolverines have gone 15-3 against WAC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 9.5.

    The Texans’ record in WAC action is 9-9. Tarleton State has a 9-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 11.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

    Lue Williams is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 10.8 points. Freddy Hicks is averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

    • Texans: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

