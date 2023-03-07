AP NEWS
Tarleton State plays in WAC Tournament against the UT Rio Grande Valley

By The Associated PressMarch 7, 2023 GMT

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-16, 6-12 WAC) vs. Tarleton State Texans (16-15, 9-9 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tarleton State -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton State Texans and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros meet in the WAC Tournament.

The Texans’ record in WAC games is 9-9, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Tarleton State is 7-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vaqueros are 6-12 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley has an 8-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lue Williams is averaging 11.1 points for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Justin Johnson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 20.6 points for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

