Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 38

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, Arcadia 31

Beaver Eastern 61, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Bryan 47, Edgerton 44

Burton Berkshire 45, Fairport Harbor Harding 32

Carey 47, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40

Cin. Sycamore 61, Dublin Jerome 53

Cin. Taft 63, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50

Cols. St. Charles 33, Cin. Moeller 32

DeGraff Riverside 71, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52

Defiance Ayersville 45, Edon 29

Delaware Hayes 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61

Delphos Jefferson 30, Wapakoneta 25

Delta 44, Pettisville 37

Doylestown Chippewa 68, Rootstown 31

Elida 60, Lima Bath 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Dola Hardin Northern 38

Fostoria 49, Port Clinton 47

Gallipolis Gallia 68, Pomeroy Meigs 38

Genoa Area 48, Oak Harbor 45

Greenwich S. Cent. 69, Mansfield St. Peter’s 53

Hilliard Bradley 46, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Hunting Valley University 90, Cle. JFK 37

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Van Wert Lincolnview 34

Mentor 79, Uniontown Lake 64

Metamora Evergreen 53, Oregon Clay 50

Milan Edison 56, New London 24

Nelsonville-York 77, Corning Miller 40

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Plymouth 37

Newton Falls 53, Ravenna 41

Paulding 70, Continental 48

Piketon 50, Latham Western 48

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Fairview 39

    • Sparta Highland 51, Hebron Lakewood 39

    Spencerville 72, St. Henry 66

    Spring. Kenton Ridge 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54

    St. Marys Memorial 81, New Knoxville 42

    Swanton 59, Millbury Lake 27

    Tipp City Bethel 66, Legacy Christian 64

    Tontogany Otsego 62, N. Baltimore 33

    Vandalia Butler 44, Spring. Shawnee 32

    Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Toronto 18

    Zanesville Rosecrans 56, Philo 50

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, New Concord John Glenn 47

    Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=

    Marietta 48, Glouster Trimble 31

    Vincent Warren 75, Athens 47

    Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic=

    Bishop Ready 67, Lancaster 49

    Chillicothe 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

    Cols. Bexley 46, Logan 19

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Alliance Marlington vs. Canfield, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

