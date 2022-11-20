AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Williamsport Westfall 41

Andover Pymatuning Valley 49, Orwell Grand Valley 37

Arcanum 41, Ft. Recovery 40, OT

Archbold 61, Hicksville 49

Avon Lake 60, Lorain 25

Brunswick 36, Avon 26

Bucyrus 52, Marion Elgin 29

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Brookville 33

Can. McKinley 73, Norton 45

Cardington-Lincoln 45, Morral Ridgedale 11

Casstown Miami E. 54, Mechanicsburg 42

Chillicothe 52, Ironton 49, OT

Chillicothe Unioto 68, Washington C.H. 15

Cin. Christian 40, Cin. Shroder 38

Cin. Deer Park 42, Cin. Western Hills 27

Cin. McNicholas 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 35, Fayetteville-Perry 31

Cle. St. Joseph 50, Lyndhurst Brush 30

Clyde 40, Fremont St. Joseph 33

Covington 64, Sidney Fairlawn 40

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Macedonia Nordonia 39

Day. Chaminade Julienne 75, Day. Ponitz Tech. 49

Defiance Ayersville 62, Gorham Fayette 21

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 24

Eastlake North 52, Painesville Harvey 15

Elyria Cath. 70, Richfield Revere 27

Fairfield Christian 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14

Findlay 39, Elida 20

Fostoria 43, Bowling Green 36

Galloway Westland 41, Liberty Christian Academy 38, OT

Garrettsville Garfield 64, Bristol 36

Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Gates Mills Hawken 44

    • Genoa Area 49, Maumee 39

    Hamilton Badin 76, Cin. St. Ursula 40

    Hilliard Darby 38, Hilliard Davidson 32

    Johnstown Northridge 41, Sparta Highland 28

    Kenton 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 46

    Legacy Christian 51, S. Charleston SE 46, OT

    Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

    Mansfield Sr. 65, Sandusky 31

    Marysville 60, Bishop Watterson 29

    Mayfield 50, Chagrin Falls 40

    McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, Vanlue 43

    Medina 44, Hebron Lakewood 33

    Mentor 60, Perry 53

    Miami Valley Christian Academy 34, Lockland 13

    Miamisburg 50, Germantown Valley View 47

    Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Dover 15

    Milton-Union 54, Bradford 14

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Collins Western Reserve 26

    Napoleon 43, Defiance 26

    New London 37, Milan Edison 36

    New Paris National Trail 43, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36

    New Washington Buckeye Cent. 63, Willard 42

    Peebles 38, Greenfield McClain 32

    Pettisville 37, Edgerton 35

    Rockford Parkway 42, Sidney Lehman 24

    Russia 43, Minster 37

    Spring. NW 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 45

    St. Henry 41, Spencerville 39

    Stewart Federal Hocking 49, Crooksville 18

    Upper Sandusky 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 17

    Van Wert Lincolnview 52, Continental 28

    W. Liberty-Salem 47, Bellefontaine 25

    Wickliffe 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35

    Youngs. Mooney 45, Columbiana 26

    Zanesville Rosecrans 31, Zanesville Maysville 10

    Cincinnati Christian School Tip-Off=

    Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 57, Day. Dunbar 53

    Great Lakes Classic=

    Amherst Steele 64, E. Cle. Shaw 4

    Cle. Hts. 50, Chardon NDCL 43

    Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, N. Ridgeville 31

    Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=

    Championship=

    Lima Bath 57, Bryan 43

    Consolation=

    Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Versailles 39

    Lady Patriots Season Opening Event=

    Cin. Country Day 54, New Carlisle Tecumseh 40

    St. Marys Memorial 44, Vandalia Butler 32

    Tipp City Bethel 74, Ironton Rock Hill 66

    McDonalds Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Bluffton 55, Harrod Allen E. 52

    Consolation=

    Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 37

    New Lexington Showcase=

    Bishop Hartley 51, Cle. VASJ 42

    Cols. DeSales 50, Goshen 49

    New Lexington 65, Can. Glenoak 35

    Wheelersburg 44, Worthington Christian 41

    Rittman Tip-Off Classic=

    Creston Norwayne 63, Cols. Wellington 31

    E. Can. 40, Rittman 28

    Orrville 53, Akr. Coventry 29

    Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Ashland 38

    Wooster Triway 63, Barberton 29

    Thrill in the Ville’=

    Cols. Africentric 45, Dublin Coffman 41

    Cols. Northland 46, Cols. KIPP 31

    Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Akr. Hoban 51

    Pickerington Cent. 60, Shaker Hts. Laurel 53

    Reynoldsburg 50, Tol. Start 47

    Rocky River Magnificat 62, Newark 39

    Westerville S. 66, Greater Fort Erie, Ontario 52

    Tip-Off Classic=

    Georgetown 54, Portsmouth Clay 16

    New Boston Glenwood 60, W. Union 38

    Portsmouth 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

    Portsmouth W. 44, Frankfort Adena 32

    Southeastern 64, Felicity-Franklin 27

    West Branch Tip Off Classic=

    Alliance Marlington 56, Painesville Riverside 51

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Struthers 45

    Navarre Fairless 39, Alliance 37

    Uniontown Lake 58, Hanoverton United 24

    WHHS Lady Eagles Kickoff Classic=

    Cin. Summit Country Day 67, Cin. Woodward 24

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cle. Hts. Beaumont vs. N. Royalton, ppd.

    Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.

    Danville vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, ccd.

    Louisville Aquinas vs. Massillon Perry, ccd.

    Niles McKinley vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.