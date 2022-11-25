AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    No. 25 Kansas State women use big 3rd quarter to top Clemson

    November 25, 2022 GMT

    ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Gabby Gregory made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and No. 25 Kansas State used a 30-4 third quarter to cruise past Clemson 76-38 on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam.

    Kansas State led by just three points, 32-29, at halftime before taking over in the game-changing third. The Wildcats closed it out with a 14-5 fourth.

    Jaelyn Glenn scored 16 points and Brylee Glenn added 12 points for Kansas State (6-0), which plays Northern Arizona on Friday.

    Ruby Whitehorn had a team-high eight points for Clemson (3-2), which faces Arkansas on Friday. The Tigers were 12-of-46 shooting (26%).

    The last meeting between the schools came on Nov. 25, 1990, in Manhattan, Kan., a 68-61 Clemson win.

    ___

    More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.