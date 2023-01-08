AP NEWS
Northern Kentucky wins 78-76 in OT against Detroit Mercy

January 8, 2023 GMT

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner drilled a 3-pointer at the end of regulation and Marques Warrick’s 19 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Detroit Mercy 78-76 in overtime on Sunday.

After Faulkner tied the game at 71 with his contested 3 from the top-right, A’Lahn Sumler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two minutes to go and then Warrick a jumper at 1:14 for a 77-73 lead.

The Titans had a chance at the buzzer after an intentionally missed free throw but the Norse corralled the rebound.

Warrick also added six assists for the Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon League). Faulkner scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Sumler shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Antoine Davis led the way for the Titans (6-11) with 29 points, giving him 3,159 for his career, which is sixth in the NCAA record book. He also had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Davis hit five 3-pointers, leaving him five away from second and 10 away from Fletcher Magee’s NCAA record of 509 career-3-pointers. Jayden Stone added 24 points and nine rebounds for Detroit Mercy. Kyle LeGreair also recorded nine points and four assists.

    Both teams next play Thursday. Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee and Detroit Mercy hosts Youngstown State.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

