RMU assistant basketball coach Mike Iuzzolino named to NEC Hall of Fame

Robert Morris second-year men’s basketball assistant coach Mike Iuzzolino was named to the 2017-18 Northeast Conference Hall of Fame.

As a player at St. Francis (Pa.), he scored 1,346 points in two seasons (1989-91) after transferring from Penn State. He was the NEC Player of the Year in 1991.

The Altoona native was a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 1991, where he played two seasons.

He began coaching in 2005-07 as an assistant coach for the Duquesne women’s program and then went to George Mason as an assistant.

He joined the Saint Vincent men’s program in 2008, and after four seasons he went to Canisius.

The other Hall of Fame inductees are former LIU Brooklyn softball player Lesley Renninger and former Central Connecticut head men’s basketball coach Howie Dickenman.

