Saint Vincent men’s basketball braces for wild PAC Tournament

 
Ignore the seeds when the PAC men’s basketball tournament opens Tuesday.

At least, that’s how Saint Vincent coach D.P. Harris sees it.

“I think it’s as wide open as it’s ever been since I’ve been in the league,” said Harris, in his 15th season. “Honestly, I think any one of eight teams could win it, and it’s going to be like the Wild West. For us, we’re telling our guys we need one great week, and why not us?”

The third-seeded Bearcats (16-9) host sixth-seeded Geneva (11-14) in one of four quarterfinals Tuesday. The semifinals are Thursday, with the championship set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Saint Vincent won PAC titles from 2013-16 and received the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. It reached the final in 2017 before losing to Thomas More. Although the Bearcats have shown flashes this winter, including wins over top-seeded Thomas More and second-seeded Bethany, Harris classified it as a “down season.”

That could change.

“Unfortunately here, we play the whole season for one week,” Harris said. “Sometimes I don’t think our guys get to enjoy the season because everything is pointed towards this week. This team was built to be successful for this week.”

Harris said the Bearcats’ biggest strength is depth. Eleven players average more than 10 minutes, led by seniors Tom Kromka (Gateway) and Matt D’Amico (Fox Chapel). Kromka averages a team-high 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds, and D’Amico averages 10.5 points.

They’re part of a five-man senior class.

“Everyone wants to go out at the top of their conference,” Kromka said. “We feel like it’s our championship to win if we execute and run our system the way we can. We’re going to be a tough out in the tournament, for sure.”

Saint Vincent went 2-3 down the stretch, costing itself a chance at the second seed. But after injuries ravaged the Bearcats throughout the winter, they’re finally healthy and getting “reunited,” Harris said.

“It’s hard to say this, but it’s this time of year, and we’re still trying to find our identity,” Harris said. “It’s been a year of questions. We have great kids, and I wouldn’t trade them for anyone, but we’re still, believe it or not, for the first time ever, we’re still searching for that identity.”

• The PAC women’s tournament opens with first-round games Monday. Third-seeded Saint Vincent (17-8) and fourth-seeded Grove City (17-8) host quarterfinals Wednesday, and top-seeded Thomas More (24-1) and second-seeded Washington & Jefferson received double byes into Friday’s semifinals at Thomas More, which also hosts Saturday’s title game at 4 p.m.

Senior Babette Sanmartin averages 9.1 points to lead a balanced Bearcats lineup, and W&J is paced by Moon graduate Amirah Moore (14.3 ppg) and Canon-McMillan graduate Danielle Parker (13.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg).

It would be a gargantuan upset if anyone knocked off Thomas More, which is ranked fourth in the nation. The Saints have won the past 11 championships, although the 2014-15 title was vacated after the NCAA ruled Thomas More provided a player with improper benefits.

In the regular-season finale, the Saints defeated W&J, 92-42. This is Thomas More’s final year in the PAC.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.