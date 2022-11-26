George Mason hosts Queens after Ashby’s 22-point showing

Queens Royals (5-1) at George Mason Patriots (2-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -8.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the George Mason Patriots after Chris Ashby scored 22 points in Queens’ 107-72 win against the Lynchburg Hornets.

The Patriots have gone 2-0 at home. George Mason gives up 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Queens did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Bailey Jr. is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for George Mason.

Kenny Dye is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds for Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .