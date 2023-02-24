Northern Kentucky rallies past Davis, Detroit Mercy 67-64

DETROIT (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 20 points and Northern Kentucky rallied late to beat Detroit Mercy 67-64 on Thursday night, despite 27 points from Antoine Davis.

Warrick made 7 of 13 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Norse (18-12, 13-6 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner came off the bench to sink three 3-pointers and score 13. Sam Vinson pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Chris Brandon had 12 rebounds to go with eight points.

Davis hit four 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws, adding five assists for the Titans (13-17, 9-10), who saw a three-game win streak end. Davis, who had scored at least 30 points in six straight games, now has 3,570 career points. Only LSU’s Pete Maravich (3,667) has scored more in Division I play. Davis, who leads the country with a 27.9 scoring average, has scored in double figures in all 141 games he’s played for the Titans — a record streak. A.J. Oliver contributed 16 points and six rebounds.

Davis made two free throws with two minutes left to knot the score at 62. Vinson answered with a 3-pointer, but Gerald Liddell’s tip-in with 1:21 remaining cut the Titans’ deficit to one. Liddell was fouled but missed a free throw with a chance to tie. Warrick and Brandon both made 1 of 2 foul shots in the final 17 seconds to preserve the win.

Davis will have his number 0 retired in a ceremony on Saturday when the Titans close out regular-season play by hosting Wright State. The teams are tied for the No. 7 seed in the Horizon League tournament.

Northern Kentucky ends the regular season on the road against Oakland.

