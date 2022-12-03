AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

December 3, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allendale 50, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35

Almont 32, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 26

Ann Arbor Huron 62, Adrian 28

Battle Creek Harper Creek 39, Battle Creek Central 34

Battle Creek Pennfield 42, Mason 40

Battle Creek St. Philip 35, Tekonsha 14

Beal City 64, Evart 34

Beaverton 36, Harrison 23

Benzie Central 56, Grand Traverse Academy 13

Birmingham Seaholm 56, Bloomfield Hills 55

Blissfield 57, Adrian Madison 15

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 27

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 33, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 11

Brimley 65, Harbor Light Christian 11

Bronson 72, Centreville 21

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50, Hale 38

Burton Bentley 55, Akron-Fairgrove 43

Caledonia 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 33

Carson City-Crystal 43, Vestaburg 16

Center Line 44, Warren Lincoln 22

Charlevoix 40, Leland 33

Chelsea 58, Freeland 52

Coldwater 35, Richland Gull Lake 15

Coleman 61, Ashley 9

Colon 38, Jackson Christian 29

Dansville 36, Fowler 22

Durand 44, Flint Kearsley 31

Faith Baptist 48, Immanuel Baptist 30

Farwell 54, Pinconning 12

Flat Rock 58, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 26

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59, Brighton 43

Flint Powers 74, Genesee 37

Fowlerville 56, Lansing Everett 14

    • Frankenmuth 41, Grand Blanc 37

    Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 50, Grand Rapids South Christian 36

    Greenville 62, Sparta 34

    Grosse Ile 57, Wyandotte Roosevelt 50

    Hamilton 48, Traverse City West 16, 6OT

    Hancock 66, Painesdale Jeffers 18

    Hemlock 77, Garber 47

    Hillsdale Academy 36, Burr Oak 32

    Holland Black River 41, Zion Christian 39

    Holland West Ottawa 56, Holland Christian 40

    Holt 39, Lansing Catholic 38

    Homer 47, Hanover-Horton 34

    Howell 65, Fenton 25

    Ionia 56, Alma 49

    Jackson Northwest 65, Jackson 36

    Kingsford 42, Westwood 38

    Kingston 66, Armada 60

    Lake City 55, Grandville 50

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 54, Michigan Center 46

    Livonia Clarenceville 46, Ann Arbor Greenhills 32

    Ludington 47, Fremont 16

    Macomb Lutheran North 34, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 27

    Madison Heights Lamphere 31, Clawson 17

    Manistee 59, Oakridge High School 40

    Manton 67, Houghton Lake 38

    Marshall 44, Eaton Rapids 32

    Mason County Eastern 42, Bear Lake 16

    Montague 70, Muskegon Orchard View 21

    Morenci 47, Lenawee Christian 39

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 46, Spring Lake 36

    Negaunee 61, Gladstone 27

    Niles Brandywine 61, Constantine 25

    North Branch 43, Millington 16

    North Farmington 56, Walled Lake Central 38

    Novi 41, Birmingham Groves 35

    Oscoda 48, Bay City Central 34

    Oxford 57, Lapeer 35

    Parchment 39, Comstock 24

    Paw Paw 58, Sturgis 18

    Pentwater 22, Walkerville 21

    Pinckney 55, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50

    Pontiac A&T 31, Detroit Community 24

    Reading 50, White Pigeon 26

    Rochester 33, Milford 18

    Rockford 61, Byron Center 44

    Roseville 57, Eastpointe East Detroit 44

    Royal Oak Shrine 26, Berkley 23

    Salem 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 40

    Schoolcraft 43, Bloomingdale 18

    Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 45, Landmark Academy 5

    Summit Academy North def. Mount Clemens, forfeit

    Traverse City St. Francis 48, Cadillac 42

    Troy 50, Holly 30

    Waldron 46, Bellevue 24

    Warren Fitzgerald 58, Hazel Park 27

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, Detroit Old Redford 5

    Warren Woods Tower 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 45

    Watersmeet 46, Chassell 39

    Webberville 32, Byron 25

    White Lake Lakeland 29, Rochester Adams 25

    Whiteford 40, Monroe Jefferson 34

    Wyoming 55, Coopersville 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Coloma vs. Bangor, ppd.

    Fennville vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

    St. Clair Shores South Lake vs. Marine City, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

