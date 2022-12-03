Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allendale 50, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35
Almont 32, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 26
Ann Arbor Huron 62, Adrian 28
Battle Creek Harper Creek 39, Battle Creek Central 34
Battle Creek Pennfield 42, Mason 40
Battle Creek St. Philip 35, Tekonsha 14
Beal City 64, Evart 34
Beaverton 36, Harrison 23
Benzie Central 56, Grand Traverse Academy 13
Birmingham Seaholm 56, Bloomfield Hills 55
Blissfield 57, Adrian Madison 15
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 27
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 33, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 11
Brimley 65, Harbor Light Christian 11
Bronson 72, Centreville 21
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50, Hale 38
Burton Bentley 55, Akron-Fairgrove 43
Caledonia 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 33
Carson City-Crystal 43, Vestaburg 16
Center Line 44, Warren Lincoln 22
Charlevoix 40, Leland 33
Chelsea 58, Freeland 52
Coldwater 35, Richland Gull Lake 15
Coleman 61, Ashley 9
Colon 38, Jackson Christian 29
Dansville 36, Fowler 22
Durand 44, Flint Kearsley 31
Faith Baptist 48, Immanuel Baptist 30
Farwell 54, Pinconning 12
Flat Rock 58, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 26
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59, Brighton 43
Flint Powers 74, Genesee 37
Fowlerville 56, Lansing Everett 14
Frankenmuth 41, Grand Blanc 37
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 50, Grand Rapids South Christian 36
Greenville 62, Sparta 34
Grosse Ile 57, Wyandotte Roosevelt 50
Hamilton 48, Traverse City West 16, 6OT
Hancock 66, Painesdale Jeffers 18
Hemlock 77, Garber 47
Hillsdale Academy 36, Burr Oak 32
Holland Black River 41, Zion Christian 39
Holland West Ottawa 56, Holland Christian 40
Holt 39, Lansing Catholic 38
Homer 47, Hanover-Horton 34
Howell 65, Fenton 25
Ionia 56, Alma 49
Jackson Northwest 65, Jackson 36
Kingsford 42, Westwood 38
Kingston 66, Armada 60
Lake City 55, Grandville 50
Lake Odessa Lakewood 54, Michigan Center 46
Livonia Clarenceville 46, Ann Arbor Greenhills 32
Ludington 47, Fremont 16
Macomb Lutheran North 34, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 27
Madison Heights Lamphere 31, Clawson 17
Manistee 59, Oakridge High School 40
Manton 67, Houghton Lake 38
Marshall 44, Eaton Rapids 32
Mason County Eastern 42, Bear Lake 16
Montague 70, Muskegon Orchard View 21
Morenci 47, Lenawee Christian 39
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 46, Spring Lake 36
Negaunee 61, Gladstone 27
Niles Brandywine 61, Constantine 25
North Branch 43, Millington 16
North Farmington 56, Walled Lake Central 38
Novi 41, Birmingham Groves 35
Oscoda 48, Bay City Central 34
Oxford 57, Lapeer 35
Parchment 39, Comstock 24
Paw Paw 58, Sturgis 18
Pentwater 22, Walkerville 21
Pinckney 55, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50
Pontiac A&T 31, Detroit Community 24
Reading 50, White Pigeon 26
Rochester 33, Milford 18
Rockford 61, Byron Center 44
Roseville 57, Eastpointe East Detroit 44
Royal Oak Shrine 26, Berkley 23
Salem 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 40
Schoolcraft 43, Bloomingdale 18
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 45, Landmark Academy 5
Summit Academy North def. Mount Clemens, forfeit
Traverse City St. Francis 48, Cadillac 42
Troy 50, Holly 30
Waldron 46, Bellevue 24
Warren Fitzgerald 58, Hazel Park 27
Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, Detroit Old Redford 5
Warren Woods Tower 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 45
Watersmeet 46, Chassell 39
Webberville 32, Byron 25
White Lake Lakeland 29, Rochester Adams 25
Whiteford 40, Monroe Jefferson 34
Wyoming 55, Coopersville 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coloma vs. Bangor, ppd.
Fennville vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.
St. Clair Shores South Lake vs. Marine City, ccd.
___
