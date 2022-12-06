AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AuGres-Sims 46, Mio-Au Sable 30

Bark River-Harris 44, Kingsford 27

Bath 42, Durand 38

Benton Harbor 55, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 25

Berrien Springs 33, Niles 31

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 43, Madison Heights 27

Burton Atherton 24, Mount Morris 21

Corunna 41, Holly 23

Croswell-Lexington 30, Harbor Beach 29

Dansville 42, Ovid-Elsie 33

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 35, Pontiac A&T 34

Deckerville 39, Owendale-Gagetown 10

Detroit Ford 32, Detroit Western Intl 24

Detroit Jalen Rose 55, Detroit Old Redford 4

Detroit Pershing 33, Detroit East English 26

East Jordan 50, Cheboygan 24

Genesee 63, Flint International 8

Goodrich 62, Flint Kearsley 22

Houghton Lake 53, Tawas 43

Kingston 72, Bay City All Saints 22

Macomb Lutheran North 34, Almont 20

Marion 55, Pentwater 13

Midland Bullock Creek 55, Pinconning 15

Munising 39, Engadine 33

Port Huron 35, Utica 34

Summit Academy North 68, Warren Michigan Collegiate 17

Watersmeet 42, Painesdale Jeffers 37

Westwood 58, Menominee 55

White Cloud 49, Mason County Eastern 20

Zion Christian 44, West Michigan Aviation 23

