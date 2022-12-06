Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AuGres-Sims 46, Mio-Au Sable 30
Bark River-Harris 44, Kingsford 27
Bath 42, Durand 38
Benton Harbor 55, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 25
Berrien Springs 33, Niles 31
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 43, Madison Heights 27
Burton Atherton 24, Mount Morris 21
Corunna 41, Holly 23
Croswell-Lexington 30, Harbor Beach 29
Dansville 42, Ovid-Elsie 33
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 35, Pontiac A&T 34
Deckerville 39, Owendale-Gagetown 10
Detroit Ford 32, Detroit Western Intl 24
Detroit Jalen Rose 55, Detroit Old Redford 4
Detroit Pershing 33, Detroit East English 26
East Jordan 50, Cheboygan 24
Genesee 63, Flint International 8
Goodrich 62, Flint Kearsley 22
Houghton Lake 53, Tawas 43
Kingston 72, Bay City All Saints 22
Macomb Lutheran North 34, Almont 20
Marion 55, Pentwater 13
Midland Bullock Creek 55, Pinconning 15
Munising 39, Engadine 33
Port Huron 35, Utica 34
Summit Academy North 68, Warren Michigan Collegiate 17
Watersmeet 42, Painesdale Jeffers 37
Westwood 58, Menominee 55
White Cloud 49, Mason County Eastern 20
Zion Christian 44, West Michigan Aviation 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/