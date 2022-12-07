Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 55, Union City 52
Adrian Madison 45, Adrian 37
Allen Park 40, Trenton 37
Armada 52, Marlette 35
Baraga 58, Painesdale Jeffers 20
Beal City 41, Breckenridge 24
Belleville 82, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28
Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 30
Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Wyandotte Roosevelt 31
Burr Oak 33, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 26
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Alanson 29
Burton Genesee Christian 59, Flint Kearsley 25
Carney-Nadeau 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 26
Caro 56, Memphis 13
Cass City 51, Sandusky 49
Center Line 24, New Haven 15
Clarkston 49, Macomb Dakota 47
Coldwater 55, Sturgis 21
Coopersville 19, Holland 12
DeWitt 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26
Dearborn 47, Monroe 40
Dearborn Divine Child 43, Canton 37
Delton Kellogg 39, Vermontville Maple Valley 28
Detroit Cesar Chavez 39, Westland Universal 27
Detroit Country Day 54, St. Catherine 25
Dollar Bay 34, Stephenson 31
Dowagiac Union 39, Decatur 11
Durand 57, Burton Bentley 13
Escanaba 66, Negaunee 50
Evart 40, Reed City 33
Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Plymouth Christian 42
Flat Rock 49, Lincoln Park 18
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63, Lansing Waverly 25
Flint Powers 38, Lapeer 31
Fruitport 37, Fruitport Calvary Christian 35
Gabriel Richard Catholic 30, Grosse Ile 28
Galesburg-Augusta 48, Allegan 18
Gaylord 51, Charlevoix 34
Grand Blanc 61, Holt 51
Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, East Grand Rapids 41
Grandville 43, Allendale 38
Greenville 70, Howard City Tri-County 27
Hopkins 36, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33
Hudsonville 59, Midland Dow 41
Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 29
Ithaca 68, Chesaning 42
Jackson Northwest 48, Mason 24
Ludington 49, Benzie Central 41
Mackinaw City 69, Boyne Falls 3
Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Hazel Park 34
Maple City Glen Lake 52, Elk Rapids 41
Maplewood Baptist 43, Mackinac Island 22
Marcellus 37, Bangor 30
Mattawan 70, Paw Paw 57
Melvindale 23, Dearborn Advanced Technology 18
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42, Plainwell 38
Milan 44, Dundee 29
Millington 49, Otisville Lakeville 25
Morenci 50, Reading 33
Morrice 60, Vestaburg 22
Muskegon 55, Kent City 43
Napoleon 48, Concord 29
Norway 62, Rapid River 13
Olivet 42, Charlotte 31
Parma Western 60, Grass Lake 45
Petoskey 54, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 9
Plymouth 46, River Rouge 25
Rochester 48, Utica Ford 37
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 31, Rochester Adams 30
Saginaw Swan Valley 44, Hemlock 38
Southfield Christian 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33
Spring Lake 45, Montague 31
St. Clair 45, Marysville 43
St. Ignace 34, Boyne City 28
St. Joseph 47, Benton Harbor 42
St. Louis 43, Saginaw Arts and Science 28
Stockbridge 34, Fowlerville 20
Taylor 34, Gibraltar Carlson 26
Tecumseh 83, Airport 36
Three Rivers 46, Richland Gull Lake 30
Utica Eisenhower 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24
Vicksburg 37, Schoolcraft 20
Walled Lake Western 41, Waterford Kettering 9
Williamston 45, Howell 39
Zeeland West 51, Hamilton 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Capac vs. Landmark Academy, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Hastings, ccd.
Harbor Light Christian vs. Alba, ccd.
North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/