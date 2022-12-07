AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 55, Union City 52

Adrian Madison 45, Adrian 37

Allen Park 40, Trenton 37

Armada 52, Marlette 35

Baraga 58, Painesdale Jeffers 20

Beal City 41, Breckenridge 24

Belleville 82, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28

Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 30

Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Wyandotte Roosevelt 31

Burr Oak 33, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 26

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Alanson 29

Burton Genesee Christian 59, Flint Kearsley 25

Carney-Nadeau 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 26

Caro 56, Memphis 13

Cass City 51, Sandusky 49

Center Line 24, New Haven 15

Clarkston 49, Macomb Dakota 47

Coldwater 55, Sturgis 21

Coopersville 19, Holland 12

DeWitt 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26

Dearborn 47, Monroe 40

Dearborn Divine Child 43, Canton 37

Delton Kellogg 39, Vermontville Maple Valley 28

Detroit Cesar Chavez 39, Westland Universal 27

Detroit Country Day 54, St. Catherine 25

Dollar Bay 34, Stephenson 31

Dowagiac Union 39, Decatur 11

Durand 57, Burton Bentley 13

Escanaba 66, Negaunee 50

Evart 40, Reed City 33

Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Plymouth Christian 42

Flat Rock 49, Lincoln Park 18

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63, Lansing Waverly 25

Flint Powers 38, Lapeer 31

Fruitport 37, Fruitport Calvary Christian 35

    • Gabriel Richard Catholic 30, Grosse Ile 28

    Galesburg-Augusta 48, Allegan 18

    Gaylord 51, Charlevoix 34

    Grand Blanc 61, Holt 51

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, East Grand Rapids 41

    Grandville 43, Allendale 38

    Greenville 70, Howard City Tri-County 27

    Hopkins 36, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33

    Hudsonville 59, Midland Dow 41

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 29

    Ithaca 68, Chesaning 42

    Jackson Northwest 48, Mason 24

    Ludington 49, Benzie Central 41

    Mackinaw City 69, Boyne Falls 3

    Madison Heights Lamphere 37, Hazel Park 34

    Maple City Glen Lake 52, Elk Rapids 41

    Maplewood Baptist 43, Mackinac Island 22

    Marcellus 37, Bangor 30

    Mattawan 70, Paw Paw 57

    Melvindale 23, Dearborn Advanced Technology 18

    Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42, Plainwell 38

    Milan 44, Dundee 29

    Millington 49, Otisville Lakeville 25

    Morenci 50, Reading 33

    Morrice 60, Vestaburg 22

    Muskegon 55, Kent City 43

    Napoleon 48, Concord 29

    Norway 62, Rapid River 13

    Olivet 42, Charlotte 31

    Parma Western 60, Grass Lake 45

    Petoskey 54, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 9

    Plymouth 46, River Rouge 25

    Rochester 48, Utica Ford 37

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 31, Rochester Adams 30

    Saginaw Swan Valley 44, Hemlock 38

    Southfield Christian 49, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33

    Spring Lake 45, Montague 31

    St. Clair 45, Marysville 43

    St. Ignace 34, Boyne City 28

    St. Joseph 47, Benton Harbor 42

    St. Louis 43, Saginaw Arts and Science 28

    Stockbridge 34, Fowlerville 20

    Taylor 34, Gibraltar Carlson 26

    Tecumseh 83, Airport 36

    Three Rivers 46, Richland Gull Lake 30

    Utica Eisenhower 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 24

    Vicksburg 37, Schoolcraft 20

    Walled Lake Western 41, Waterford Kettering 9

    Williamston 45, Howell 39

    Zeeland West 51, Hamilton 35

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Capac vs. Landmark Academy, ccd.

    Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Hastings, ccd.

    Harbor Light Christian vs. Alba, ccd.

    North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

