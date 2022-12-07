Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34
Allegan 65, Holland Black River 34
Allen Park 85, Melvindale 74
Alma 53, Clare 38
Ann Arbor Central Academy 74, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 73
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Pinckney 42
Barry County Christian School 81, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 24
Beaverton 46, Coleman 19
Berkley 63, Troy 47
Berrien Springs 63, Three Oaks River Valley 50
Big Rapids 60, West Michigan Aviation 53
Birmingham Brother Rice 77, Detroit Western Intl 43
Birmingham Groves 74, Auburn Hills Avondale 47
Cass City 47, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37
Cassopolis 58, Three Rivers 52
Chelsea 77, Parma Western 52
Chesaning 66, Ithaca 35
Clawson 36, Royal Oak Shrine 32
Clinton 59, Manchester 23
Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Almont 49
Coldwater 45, Sturgis 33
Coopersville 19, Holland 12
DeWitt 62, Lansing Eastern 53
Dearborn Advanced Technology 69, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 66
Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 54
Dearborn Heights Star International 77, Hope of Detroit 69
Detroit Cesar Chavez 60, Westland Universal 18
Detroit Country Day 68, Novi Christian 67
Farmington 85, Ann Arbor Pioneer 83
Flat Rock 47, Gibraltar Carlson 38
Fowlerville 79, Lansing Everett 75
Franklin LIVONIA MI 58, Livonia Clarenceville 55
Galesburg-Augusta 64, Coloma 59
Grand Blanc 52, Waterford Mott 50
Grand Ledge 69, Caledonia 49
Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids South Christian 48
Grandville Calvin Christian 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 47
Greenville 74, Howard City Tri-County 49
Grosse Ile 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 61, Southfield Christian 58
Hillsdale Academy 76, Athens 23
Howell 64, Williamston 49
Jackson Prep 63, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 29
Laingsburg 64, Fulton-Middleton 25
Lake Orion 50, Oxford 37
Lansing Catholic 53, Blanchard Montabella 38
Lawton 54, Marcellus 48
Lincoln Park 57, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 42
Livonia Churchill 64, Garden City 42
Ludington 87, Grant 74
Mason County Central 70, Manistee 45
Milan 44, Dundee 29
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 76, Lutheran Westland 42
Montrose 74, Burton Bendle 58
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Allendale 54
Notre Dame Prep 52, Davison 42
Novi 69, Walled Lake Western 54
Oakridge High School 65, Holton 28
Okemos 58, Lansing Sexton 44
Ovid-Elsie 52, Dansville 49
Peck 55, Akron-Fairgrove 42
Pittsford 54, Britton-Deerfield 53
Plainwell 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 44
Plymouth 75, South Lyon 72
Pontiac Academy for Excellence 85, Detroit Universal 69
Rockford 60, East Grand Rapids 41
Royal Oak 71, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32
S. Bend Clay, Ind. 74, Niles 54
Saginaw Swan Valley 63, Hemlock 54
Saline 71, Salem 52
Schoolcraft 60, Vicksburg 44
Southfield 45, Birmingham Seaholm 43
Southgate Anderson 66, Monroe Jefferson 51
St. Johns 53, Eaton Rapids 25
Taylor Prep 79, Redford Union 41
Tecumseh 58, Airport 32
Union City 52, Hillsdale 36
Utica Ford 69, Macomb Lutheran North 56
Vandercook Lake Jackson 46, Summerfield 36
Waldron 36, Quincy 34
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 64, Cheboygan 38
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 52, Muskegon Orchard View 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/