AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 79, Grass Lake 34

Allegan 65, Holland Black River 34

Allen Park 85, Melvindale 74

Alma 53, Clare 38

Ann Arbor Central Academy 74, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 73

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Pinckney 42

Barry County Christian School 81, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 24

Beaverton 46, Coleman 19

Berkley 63, Troy 47

Berrien Springs 63, Three Oaks River Valley 50

Big Rapids 60, West Michigan Aviation 53

Birmingham Brother Rice 77, Detroit Western Intl 43

Birmingham Groves 74, Auburn Hills Avondale 47

Cass City 47, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37

Cassopolis 58, Three Rivers 52

Chelsea 77, Parma Western 52

Chesaning 66, Ithaca 35

Clawson 36, Royal Oak Shrine 32

Clinton 59, Manchester 23

Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Almont 49

Coldwater 45, Sturgis 33

Coopersville 19, Holland 12

DeWitt 62, Lansing Eastern 53

Dearborn Advanced Technology 69, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 66

ADVERTISEMENT

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 54

Dearborn Heights Star International 77, Hope of Detroit 69

Detroit Cesar Chavez 60, Westland Universal 18

Detroit Country Day 68, Novi Christian 67

Farmington 85, Ann Arbor Pioneer 83

Flat Rock 47, Gibraltar Carlson 38

Fowlerville 79, Lansing Everett 75

Sports

  • Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

  • Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

  • Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

  • Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

    • Franklin LIVONIA MI 58, Livonia Clarenceville 55

    Galesburg-Augusta 64, Coloma 59

    Grand Blanc 52, Waterford Mott 50

    Grand Ledge 69, Caledonia 49

    Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids South Christian 48

    Grandville Calvin Christian 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 47

    Greenville 74, Howard City Tri-County 49

    Grosse Ile 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 61, Southfield Christian 58

    Hillsdale Academy 76, Athens 23

    Howell 64, Williamston 49

    Jackson Prep 63, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 29

    Laingsburg 64, Fulton-Middleton 25

    Lake Orion 50, Oxford 37

    Lansing Catholic 53, Blanchard Montabella 38

    Lawton 54, Marcellus 48

    Lincoln Park 57, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 42

    Livonia Churchill 64, Garden City 42

    Ludington 87, Grant 74

    Mason County Central 70, Manistee 45

    Milan 44, Dundee 29

    Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 76, Lutheran Westland 42

    Montrose 74, Burton Bendle 58

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Allendale 54

    Notre Dame Prep 52, Davison 42

    Novi 69, Walled Lake Western 54

    Oakridge High School 65, Holton 28

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Okemos 58, Lansing Sexton 44

    Ovid-Elsie 52, Dansville 49

    Peck 55, Akron-Fairgrove 42

    Pittsford 54, Britton-Deerfield 53

    Plainwell 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 44

    Plymouth 75, South Lyon 72

    Pontiac Academy for Excellence 85, Detroit Universal 69

    Rockford 60, East Grand Rapids 41

    Royal Oak 71, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32

    S. Bend Clay, Ind. 74, Niles 54

    Saginaw Swan Valley 63, Hemlock 54

    Saline 71, Salem 52

    Schoolcraft 60, Vicksburg 44

    Southfield 45, Birmingham Seaholm 43

    Southgate Anderson 66, Monroe Jefferson 51

    St. Johns 53, Eaton Rapids 25

    Taylor Prep 79, Redford Union 41

    Tecumseh 58, Airport 32

    Union City 52, Hillsdale 36

    Utica Ford 69, Macomb Lutheran North 56

    Vandercook Lake Jackson 46, Summerfield 36

    Waldron 36, Quincy 34

    West Branch Ogemaw Heights 64, Cheboygan 38

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 52, Muskegon Orchard View 22

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.