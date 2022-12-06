AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armada 79, Madison Heights Lamphere 66

Auburn Hills Avondale 87, Warren Mott 55

Baldwin 64, Hesperia 36

Brooklyn Columbia Central 63, Concord 59

Calumet 41, Bessemer 22

Caro 34, Sandusky 32

Corunna 69, Holly 64

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 74, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 22

Deckerville 70, Owendale-Gagetown 5

Detroit Jalen Rose 63, Detroit Mumford 53

Detroit University Prep 55, Ferndale 52

Ellsworth 76, Central Lake 61

Fenton 66, Ortonville Brandon 53

Ferndale University 49, Hazel Park 43

Flushing 70, Clio 48

Fowler 39, Carson City-Crystal 36

Goodrich 76, Flint Kearsley 26

Hale 51, Rogers City 38

Hillman 61, Gaylord St. Mary 41

Ishpeming 62, West Iron County 35

Jonesville 55, Charlotte 49

Kalamazoo Phoenix 70, Richland Gull Lake 47

Lansing Waverly 76, Edison PSA 49

Lawton 49, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46

Manton 56, Kingsley 35

Milford 52, Haslett 44

Mio-Au Sable 60, AuGres-Sims 26

Montague 62, Newaygo 54

Niles Brandywine 68, Constantine 28

North Central 49, Stephenson 38

Onsted 71, Michigan Center 62

Ontonagon 51, L’Anse 43

Roscommon 43, Johannesburg-Lewiston 33

Shepherd 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 17

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 46, Lawrence 39

St. Mary’s Prep 57, Detroit Renaissance 50

Swartz Creek 69, Owosso 41

    • Traverse City Christian 74, Harbor Light Christian 53

    Warren Woods Tower 79, Utica Eisenhower 76

    Watervliet 75, Dowagiac Union 36

    West Branch Ogemaw Heights 63, Sanford-Meridian 57

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Belleville 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Mackinaw City vs. Boyne Falls, ccd.

    Warren Cousino HS vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, ccd.

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Frankel Jewish Academy, ccd.

    ___

