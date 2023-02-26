AP NEWS
Bufkin, Dickinson lead Michigan past Wisconsin 87-79 in OT

February 26, 2023 GMT
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kobe Bufkin scored 28 points, Hunter Dickinson had 23, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime, and Michigan outlasted Wisconsin 87-79 on Sunday.

The Badgers kept chipping away at a 35-27 halftime deficit and eventually took a 61-59 lead on a driving layup by Max Klesmit with 3:06 remaining in regulation. There were two ties and three lead changes in the final 2:19, the last tie coming on Dickinson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

There were two ties and three lead changes early in overtime before Michigan took control with 10-0 run in which Bufkin and Dug McDaniel both scored four points.

McDaniel finished with 20 points for the Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten). Dickinson added 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double in the last seven games and was 9 for 13 from the field. Bufkin had eight rebounds.

Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian had 24 points. Max Klesmit had 19 points, including 5-of-8 3-point shooting, and Tyler Wahl had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Steven Crowl scored 14 points for the Badgers (16-12, 9-9).

The Wolverines made eight of their last nine shots, including eight in a row, as they turned a 20-16 deficit into a 35-27 halftime lead. Dickinson scored 10 points in the run and led Michigan with 12 points in the first half.

    • Michigan wraps up the regular season with road games against Illinois on Thursday and No. 17 Indiana on Sunday.

    Wisconsin hosts No. 5 Purdue on Thursday and finishes at Minnesota on Sunday.

