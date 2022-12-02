Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 66, Shullsburg 40
Beaver Dam 79, Reedsburg Area 39
Clintonville 46, Little Chute 19
Edgerton 75, McFarland 58
Florence 50, Elcho 15
Hillsboro 58, Kickapoo 54
Hillsboro 69, Richland Center 46
Johnson Creek 64, Juda 32
Kewaskum 57, Ripon 47
Laconia 54, Grafton 53
Laona-Wabeno 58, Three Lakes 23
Mauston 51, Black River Falls 25
Menasha 60, Shawano 40
Milw. Washington 62, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 27
Mosinee 62, D.C. Everest 46
New Auburn 58, Gilmanton 26
New Glarus 63, Lakeside Lutheran 47
Northland Lutheran 51, Nekoosa 44
Oostburg 86, Sheboygan Christian 29
Prairie Farm 56, Unity 42
Prescott 59, Saint Croix Central 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 75, Kohler 36
Solon Springs 64, Northwood 38
Somerset 57, River Falls 40
Tri-County 34, Tigerton 22
Waunakee 53, Slinger 44
Waunakee 61, Milwaukee King 57
Waupun 70, Winneconne 43
Wisconsin Dells 48, Lodi 34
