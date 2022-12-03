Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton 51, Dakota, Ill. 41
Blair-Taylor 84, Nekoosa 64
Brookwood 60, Kickapoo 52
Cameron 69, Edgar 34
Columbus 66, Platteville 36
De Pere 71, West De Pere 56
Forreston, Ill. 46, Shullsburg 44
Gibraltar 58, Laona-Wabeno 45
Greenfield 69, Oregon 46
La Crosse Logan 49, Reedsburg Area 47
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Milw. Washington 32
Madison East 87, Madison West 55
Milwaukee Lutheran 90, Grafton 82
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72, Racine Horlick 53
Monroe 59, Elkhorn Area 52
Pius XI Catholic 68, Franklin 65
Princeton/Green Lake 72, Valley Christian 32
Rio 65, Pecatonica 52
Shawano 80, Pulaski 78
Somerset 82, Spooner 41
Verona Area 84, Beloit Memorial 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/