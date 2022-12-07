Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 76, Park Christian 39
Annandale 58, Foley 47
Blake 92, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 86
Brainerd 65, Bemidji 61
Buffalo 76, Cambridge-Isanti 67
Caledonia 71, Gordo, Ala. 36
Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57
Central Minnesota Christian 55, Lac qui Parle Valley 46
Chisholm 85, International Falls 16
Dassel-Cokato 52, Providence Academy 39
Delano 66, Monticello 53
Duluth East 83, Cloquet 49
Frazee 66, Sebeka 51
Glencoe-Silver Lake 91, St. Peter 78
Goodhue 72, Randolph 48
Hayfield 56, Medford 23
Hopkins 87, Minneapolis South 52
Kimball 68, St. John’s Prep 51
Lakeville South 45, Wayzata 43, OT
Lanesboro 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 41
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 45
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 89, Mabel-Canton 34
Mahtomedi 90, Columbia Heights 62
Melrose 39, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33
Milaca 56, Royalton 52
Nevis 75, Menahga 38
Northern Freeze 52, Kittson County Central 36
Northland 101, Kelliher/Northome 51
Ortonville 46, Ashby 35
Park Center 82, Edina 45
Pelican Rapids 67, Park Rapids 60
Prior Lake 61, Chanhassen 50
River Falls, Wis. 51, St. Paul Johnson 45
Spectrum 90, PACT Charter 59
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Rogers 64
St. Paul Academy 76, Hill-Murray 35
Staples-Motley 71, Verndale 60
Stephen-Argyle 70, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54
Thief River Falls 114, Roseau 38
Two Harbors 88, McGregor 50
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 74, Warroad 52
West Central 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 47
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Windom 69
Willmar 72, Marshall 67
