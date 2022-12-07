AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 76, Park Christian 39

Annandale 58, Foley 47

Blake 92, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 86

Brainerd 65, Bemidji 61

Buffalo 76, Cambridge-Isanti 67

Caledonia 71, Gordo, Ala. 36

Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 57

Central Minnesota Christian 55, Lac qui Parle Valley 46

Chisholm 85, International Falls 16

Dassel-Cokato 52, Providence Academy 39

Delano 66, Monticello 53

Duluth East 83, Cloquet 49

Frazee 66, Sebeka 51

Glencoe-Silver Lake 91, St. Peter 78

Goodhue 72, Randolph 48

Hayfield 56, Medford 23

Hopkins 87, Minneapolis South 52

Kimball 68, St. John’s Prep 51

Lakeville South 45, Wayzata 43, OT

Lanesboro 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 41

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 45

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 89, Mabel-Canton 34

Mahtomedi 90, Columbia Heights 62

Melrose 39, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33

Milaca 56, Royalton 52

Nevis 75, Menahga 38

Northern Freeze 52, Kittson County Central 36

ADVERTISEMENT

Northland 101, Kelliher/Northome 51

Ortonville 46, Ashby 35

Park Center 82, Edina 45

Pelican Rapids 67, Park Rapids 60

Prior Lake 61, Chanhassen 50

River Falls, Wis. 51, St. Paul Johnson 45

Spectrum 90, PACT Charter 59

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Rogers 64

St. Paul Academy 76, Hill-Murray 35

Staples-Motley 71, Verndale 60

Sports

  • Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

  • Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

  • Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

  • Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

    • Stephen-Argyle 70, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54

    Thief River Falls 114, Roseau 38

    Two Harbors 88, McGregor 50

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 74, Warroad 52

    West Central 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 47

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Windom 69

    Willmar 72, Marshall 67

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.