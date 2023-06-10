FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Mitchell scores 22 points, Boston and Smith have double-doubles as Fever beat Lynx 71-69

Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) works toward the basket while defended by Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) works toward the basket while defended by Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger (34) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier shoots while defended by Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier shoots while defended by Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith had double-doubles, and the Indiana Fever rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Minnesota Lynx 71-69 on Friday night.

Mitchell made 9 of 16 from the field and added three 3-pointers, Smith had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Boston added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Erica Wheeler scored 10 points.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Kayla McBride and Rachel Banham gave the Lynx a 52-46 lead with 1:38 left in the third quarter and Minnesota led 55-51 heading into the fourth quarter.

The score was tied five times in the fourth quarter before Indiana (2-5) took the lead for good on Mitchell’s three-point play with 1:54 left. A pair of free throws by Wheeler gave the Fever a 71-66 lead near the one-minute mark. Napheesa Collier hit a three-pointer to get Minnesota within two points with 1:01 remaining but neither team scored again.

Collier had 28 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota (1-7) and McBride added 11 points.

Tiffany Mitchell hit two short shots in the lane and turned one of them into a three-point play, giving Minnesota a 25-21 lead midway through the second quarter. There would be four ties later in the quarter before Erica Wheeler hit a 19-foot pull-up jumper with 16 seconds left to give Indiana a 36-34 halftime lead.

MYSTICS 73, STORM 66

SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had a double-double and Washington beat Seattle.

Sykes hit 5 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws for the Mystics (4-3). Austin scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Elena Delle Donne had 11 points, seven rebounds and five of Washington’s 14 turnovers.

Ezi Magbegor topped the Storm (1-5) with 24 points. Seattle played without leading scorer Jewell Loyd, who is out with a foot injury. Jordan Horston scored 10 off the bench, but she shot just 4 for 13.

Washington shot only 38.2% from the floor, including 6 of 22 from distance, but made 15 of 18 at the foul line. Seattle shot 41% overall, hit 6 of 21 from beyond the arc and made 10 of 14 free throws in its fourth straight loss.

The Mystics took control with a 27-point second quarter, turning a three-point first-quarter advantage into a 46-32 lead at halftime.

WINGS 90, MERCURY 77

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 35 points, Satou Sabally added a double-double and Dallas pulled away in the second half.

Ogunbowale sank 12 of 21 shots with five 3-pointers and five assists for the Wings (5-3), who improved to 4-0 at home this season. Sabally, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double and fifth of the season. Natasha Howard pitched in with 22 points and seven boards.

Brittney Griner had 18 points to pace the Mercury (1-5), who fell to 0-3 on the road. Sug Sutton scored 16 with nine assists. Diana Taurasi added 12 points and five assists.

Sabally scored eight straight on a three-point play, a basket and a 3-pointer to push the Dallas lead to nine early in the third quarter. Howard followed with back-to-back buckets, capping a 14-0 run that gave the Wings a 66-53 lead with 1:38 left. Phoenix trailed by at least eight points the rest of the way.

SPARKS 77, SKY 62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead Los Angeles past Chicago.

Ogwumike shot 8 for 16 with five assists for the Sparks (4-3), who improved to 3-1 at home. Dearica Hamby added 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Jordin Canada scored 16 with five rebounds and five assists. Jasmine Thomas had five points in 12 minutes off the bench while played her first game since tearing an ACL last season.

Alanna Smith had 19 points, nine rebounds and blocked five shots to pace the Sky (5-4). Elizabeth Williams scored 14 with seven rebounds and four blocks. Kahleah Copper scored 10.

LIBERTY 106, DREAM 83

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored a career-high 37 points, including 20 in the second quarter, and New York Liberty beat Atlanta.

Ionescu made a franchise-record and career-high eight 3-pointers, the last putting the Liberty at the 100-point mark for the first time this season. She made 10 of 18 shots from the field, including 8 of 13 3-pointers and added 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Breanna Stewart had 25 points and nine rebounds, Jonquel Jones had 11 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 11 assists for New York (5-2).

Allisha Gray scored 17 points, Rhyne Howard 15 and Cheyenne Parker 12 for Atlanta (2-4).

