Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 63, Crosby-Ironton 35

Braham 46, Milaca 41

Browerville/Eagle Valley 64, Benson 27

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, Central Minnesota Christian 39

Cloquet 74, Princeton 52

Delano 69, South St. Paul 31

Eden Prairie 78, East Ridge 65

Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, LeSueur-Henderson 34

Holdingford 52, Upsala 13

Irondale 60, Hermantown 40

Jordan 67, New Ulm 41

Kimball 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

Minneapolis Roosevelt 63, St. Anthony 59

Mounds View 85, Coon Rapids 28

Nicollet 72, Madelia 20

Nova Classical Academy 44, Minneapolis Edison 36

Rosemount 73, Andover 61

Royalton 56, West Central 43

Sibley East 60, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38

St. Croix Lutheran 55, Holy Family Catholic 47

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Century, N.D. 70

Stewartville 63, Alexandria 55

Stillwater 60, Eagan 56

