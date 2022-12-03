Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 63, Crosby-Ironton 35
Braham 46, Milaca 41
Browerville/Eagle Valley 64, Benson 27
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, Central Minnesota Christian 39
Cloquet 74, Princeton 52
Delano 69, South St. Paul 31
Eden Prairie 78, East Ridge 65
Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, LeSueur-Henderson 34
Holdingford 52, Upsala 13
Irondale 60, Hermantown 40
Jordan 67, New Ulm 41
Kimball 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
Minneapolis Roosevelt 63, St. Anthony 59
Mounds View 85, Coon Rapids 28
Nicollet 72, Madelia 20
Nova Classical Academy 44, Minneapolis Edison 36
Rosemount 73, Andover 61
Royalton 56, West Central 43
Sibley East 60, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38
St. Croix Lutheran 55, Holy Family Catholic 47
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Century, N.D. 70
Stewartville 63, Alexandria 55
Stillwater 60, Eagan 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/