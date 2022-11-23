AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic-Montgomery 49, Loachapoka 40

Good Hope 51, Hewitt-Trussville 47

Marbury 60, Stanhope Elmore 36

Moody 51, Talladega County Central 22

Pike Road 36, Montgomery Academy 28

Priceville 79, Vinemont 48

Sand Rock 65, Ider 64

Tuscaloosa County 44, McAdory 37

Valley Head 69, Crossville 42

Vestavia Hills 54, McEachern, Ga. 27

Jaguar Thanksgiving Jam=

Northridge 61, Helena 48

Paul Bryant 49, Hale County 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

