Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic-Montgomery 49, Loachapoka 40
Good Hope 51, Hewitt-Trussville 47
Marbury 60, Stanhope Elmore 36
Moody 51, Talladega County Central 22
Pike Road 36, Montgomery Academy 28
Priceville 79, Vinemont 48
Sand Rock 65, Ider 64
Tuscaloosa County 44, McAdory 37
Valley Head 69, Crossville 42
Vestavia Hills 54, McEachern, Ga. 27
Jaguar Thanksgiving Jam=
Northridge 61, Helena 48
Paul Bryant 49, Hale County 48
