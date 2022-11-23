Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 59, Choctaw County 35
Abbeville 52, Dothan 39
Addison 49, Corner 15
Ashville 52, Ragland 27
Belgreen 56, Red Bay 53
Brewbaker Tech 38, Loachapoka 30
Carroll-Ozark 50, Wetumpka 41
Center Point 57, Springville 41
Central-Tuscaloosa 60, Vigor 57
Chilton County 45, Sipsey Valley 36
Cleveland 52, West End 41
Cullman 57, Holly Pond 45
Curry 51, Oakman 23
Davidson 48, Baldwin County 12
Demopolis 62, R.C. Hatch 48
Deshler 83, Marion County 36
Dora 54, Meek 25
Elkmont 59, East Lawrence 42
Escambia County 49, J.F. Shields 38
Eufaula 47, Geneva 41
Evangel Christian 39, Macon-East 29
Fairfield 40, Jackson Olin 30
Fairview 67, Austin 55
Faith Academy 67, Robertsdale 23
Florence 60, Madison County 38
Glencoe 44, Weaver 29
Good Hope 67, Muscle Shoals 52
Hardin County, Tenn. 61, Brooks 16
Hewitt-Trussville 62, Lee-Huntsville 28
Hillcrest 56, Pelham 36
Homewood 46, Moody 22
Hoover 62, McEachern, Ga. 30
Huffman 39, Midfield 19
Huntsville 49, Fairhope 27
Jacksonville Christian 47, Gaston 37
James Clemens 50, Scottsboro 43
Jasper 63, Russellville 25
Jemison 41, Saraland 31
Lamar County 64, Winfield 26
Locust Fork 59, Appalachian 14
Madison Academy 49, Baker 16
Marbury 54, Montgomery Academy 22
McGill-Toolen 59, LeFlore 29
North Jackson 62, Randolph School 60
North Sand Mountain 74, Woodville 43
Northridge 52, McAdory 44
Northside Methodist 38, Pike Liberal Arts 14
Oneonta 43, Lincoln 38
Pisgah 73, Fayetteville, Tenn. 43
Plainview 53, Jacksonville 50
Prattville Christian Academy 66, Catholic-Montgomery 64
Rehobeth 44, Wicksburg 40
Sand Rock 63, Geraldine 34
Section 62, DAR 55, OT
Skyline 47, Hayden 41
Slocomb 49, Emmanuel Christian 11
Smiths Station 55, Alabama Christian Academy 50
Southland, Mo. 49, Lakeside School 32
Stanhope Elmore 34, Pike Road 31
Straughn 50, Georgiana 34
Sulligent 61, Brilliant 41
Susan Moore 88, Spain Park 35
Talladega 56, Talladega County Central 10
Vestavia Hills 61, Mortimer Jordan 49
Vinemont 65, Greene County 41
West Limestone 50, Wilson 38
Williamson 42, Mobile Christian 34
Winston County 46, Carbon Hill 29
Jaguar Thanksgiving Jam=
Hale County 52, Tuscaloosa County 37
Paul Bryant 52, Helena 38
Sylvania Thanksgiving Tournament=
Boaz 63, Westbrook Christian 34
Tournament Game=
Daphne 56, Pascagoula, Miss. 47
East Limestone 56, Gulf Shores 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Samson vs. Goshen, ccd.
