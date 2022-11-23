AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

November 23, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 59, Choctaw County 35

Abbeville 52, Dothan 39

Addison 49, Corner 15

Ashville 52, Ragland 27

Belgreen 56, Red Bay 53

Brewbaker Tech 38, Loachapoka 30

Carroll-Ozark 50, Wetumpka 41

Center Point 57, Springville 41

Central-Tuscaloosa 60, Vigor 57

Chilton County 45, Sipsey Valley 36

Cleveland 52, West End 41

Cullman 57, Holly Pond 45

Curry 51, Oakman 23

Davidson 48, Baldwin County 12

Demopolis 62, R.C. Hatch 48

Deshler 83, Marion County 36

Dora 54, Meek 25

Elkmont 59, East Lawrence 42

Escambia County 49, J.F. Shields 38

Eufaula 47, Geneva 41

Evangel Christian 39, Macon-East 29

Fairfield 40, Jackson Olin 30

Fairview 67, Austin 55

Faith Academy 67, Robertsdale 23

Florence 60, Madison County 38

Glencoe 44, Weaver 29

Good Hope 67, Muscle Shoals 52

Hardin County, Tenn. 61, Brooks 16

Hewitt-Trussville 62, Lee-Huntsville 28

Hillcrest 56, Pelham 36

Homewood 46, Moody 22

Hoover 62, McEachern, Ga. 30

Huffman 39, Midfield 19

Huntsville 49, Fairhope 27

Jacksonville Christian 47, Gaston 37

James Clemens 50, Scottsboro 43

Jasper 63, Russellville 25

Jemison 41, Saraland 31

Lamar County 64, Winfield 26

Locust Fork 59, Appalachian 14

Madison Academy 49, Baker 16

Marbury 54, Montgomery Academy 22

McGill-Toolen 59, LeFlore 29

    • North Jackson 62, Randolph School 60

    North Sand Mountain 74, Woodville 43

    Northridge 52, McAdory 44

    Northside Methodist 38, Pike Liberal Arts 14

    Oneonta 43, Lincoln 38

    Pisgah 73, Fayetteville, Tenn. 43

    Plainview 53, Jacksonville 50

    Prattville Christian Academy 66, Catholic-Montgomery 64

    Rehobeth 44, Wicksburg 40

    Sand Rock 63, Geraldine 34

    Section 62, DAR 55, OT

    Skyline 47, Hayden 41

    Slocomb 49, Emmanuel Christian 11

    Smiths Station 55, Alabama Christian Academy 50

    Southland, Mo. 49, Lakeside School 32

    Stanhope Elmore 34, Pike Road 31

    Straughn 50, Georgiana 34

    Sulligent 61, Brilliant 41

    Susan Moore 88, Spain Park 35

    Talladega 56, Talladega County Central 10

    Vestavia Hills 61, Mortimer Jordan 49

    Vinemont 65, Greene County 41

    West Limestone 50, Wilson 38

    Williamson 42, Mobile Christian 34

    Winston County 46, Carbon Hill 29

    Jaguar Thanksgiving Jam=

    Hale County 52, Tuscaloosa County 37

    Paul Bryant 52, Helena 38

    Sylvania Thanksgiving Tournament=

    Boaz 63, Westbrook Christian 34

    Tournament Game=

    Daphne 56, Pascagoula, Miss. 47

    East Limestone 56, Gulf Shores 32

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Samson vs. Goshen, ccd.

    ___

