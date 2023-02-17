Calmese’s 32 lead Lamar past Houston Christian 91-75

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Nate Calmese’s 32 points led Lamar over Houston Christian 91-75 on Thursday night.

Calmese was 11 of 17 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Cardinals (9-18, 5-10 Southland Conference). Terry Anderson added 24 points while going 9 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had eight rebounds and three steals. Jakevion Buckley recorded 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Huskies (8-19, 5-9) were led by Maks Klanjscek, who posted 21 points. Brycen Long added 17 points for Houston Christian. In addition, Pierce Bazil had 16 points.

NEXT UP

These clubs face each other in their next game, which will take place on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .