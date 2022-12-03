AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 58, Kenesaw 8

Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills Valley 23

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Hi-Line 36

Arapahoe 49, Dundy County-Stratton 21

Archbishop Bergan 58, Fort Calhoun 11

Axtell 30, Bertrand 20

Bayard 63, Crawford 19

Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 10

Bennington 50, Elkhorn 29

Bloomfield 59, Tri County Northeast 41

Blue Hill 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 45

Bridgeport 93, Perkins County 27

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Hampton 22

Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central City 49, Gibbon 25

Chase County 56, McCook 24

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

Cross County 68, Shelby/Rising City 47

Deshler 32, Silver Lake 28

Diller-Odell 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32

Douglas County West 64, Schuyler 16

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 48

Elkhorn Valley 49, Neligh-Oakdale 25

Falls City 29, Syracuse 28

Frankfort, Kan. 59, Pawnee City 12

Garden County 28, Brady 26

Gordon/Rushville 71, Hemingford 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Gothenburg 65, Hershey 47

Guardian Angels 50, Wisner-Pilger 20

High Plains Community 41, Giltner 29

Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 36

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 24

Johnson County Central 50, Mead 27

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wallace 26

Milford 48, Fillmore Central 18

Morrill 62, Potter-Dix 29

Nebraska Christian 56, St. Edward 8

Sports

  • Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal

  • South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

  • US coach Berhalter to draw on Dutch lessons at World Cup

  • If NFL had its way, Deshaun Watson's return would be on hold

    • North Central 37, Burwell 24

    Omaha Nation 60, Santee 50

    Omaha Roncalli 57, Omaha Concordia 38

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35

    Ord 60, Ainsworth 55

    Osceola 41, Exeter/Milligan 34

    Overton 53, Loomis 29

    Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 36

    Pender 59, Tekamah-Herman 15

    Pleasanton 59, Arcadia-Loup City 28

    Raymond Central 47, Aquinas 37

    Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33

    Sandhills/Thedford 42, Maxwell 28

    Shelton 79, Franklin 7

    South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40

    Southern 43, Palmyra 37

    Southern Valley 62, Elm Creek 38

    St. Mary’s 64, Riverside 12

    Sterling 47, Falls City Sacred Heart 43

    Stuart 36, Central Valley 34

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

    Wayne 40, Battle Creek 35, OT

    Wilber-Clatonia 31, Heartland 16

    Wynot 75, Winside 33

    Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Elmwood-Murdock 41, Nebraska City Lourdes 40

    Western Conference Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Alliance 47, Arvada, Colo. 9

    Semifinal=

    Sidney 49, Chadron 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.