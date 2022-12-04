Shelton leads Loyola Marymount over Nevada 64-52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Shelton scored 24 points to lead Loyola Marymount to a 64-52 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Shelton sank 9 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers for the Lions (6-3), adding seven rebounds. Keli Leaupepe pitched in with 10 points and eight boards.

Jarod Lucas led the Wolf Pack (7-2) with 18 points. Freshman Nick Davidson came off the bench to score 11.

The game was tied at 33 at halftime.

