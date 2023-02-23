Cajuste’s 29 lead SFA over Abilene Christian 91-89 in 2OT

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — AJ Cajuste had 29 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 91-89 double overtime win against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

Cajuste added seven assists for the Lumberjacks (18-10, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference). Sadaidriene Hall scored 18 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds. Nigel Hawkins shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 11 points.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the Wildcats (13-14, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Joe Pleasant added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Abilene Christian. Damien Daniels also had 13 points.

Cajuste scored six straight points to give Stephen F. Austin a 91-87 lead with 23 seconds left in the second overtime.

Hall made a layup for the Lumberjacks that made it 83-all with 1:33 left in the first OT and eventually forced the second overtime.

Hunter-Jack Madden made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to make it 75-all and cap the scoring in regulation with 47 seconds remaining.

Up next for SFA is a Sunday matchup with Cal Baptist at home, while Abilene Christian hosts Utah Valley on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .