Grand Canyon beats Sam Houston 78-75 in WAC semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Noah Baumann drilled a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to lift Grand Canyon past top-seeded Sam Houston 78-75 in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament Friday night.

Grand Canyon, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, will play in Saturday’s championship game against the winner of the semifinal between No. 2 Utah Valley and No. 3 Southern Utah.

Kobe Knox shot 6 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to score 21 points to lead the Antelopes (20-11). Baumann shot 5 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Chance McMillian shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Qua Grant finished with 24 points and eight assists for the Bearkats (24-6). Kaosi Ezeagu added 11 points for Sam Houston. Donte Powers also recorded 11 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bearkats.

Baumann scored a team-high 10 points for Grand Canyon in the second half, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .