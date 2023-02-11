North Carolina hits 15 3s, beats Clemson 91-71

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, left, has his shot blocked by North Carolina forward Leaky Black (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, left, has his shot blocked by North Carolina forward Leaky Black (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love hit a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds and North Carolina beat Clemson 91-71 on Saturday.

Bacot posted his 15th double-double of the season and 64th of his career as the Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Davis added four 3-pointers and 17 points. North Carolina made a season-high tying 15 of 33 3-point attempts and shot 48% overall.

PJ Hall scored 18 points, Chase Hunter added 15 but on 3-of-16 shooting and Brevin Galloway added 10 for the Tigers (18-7, 10-4), who lost their third straight and dropped out of a first-place tie. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson had an early 3-pointer to go over 1,000 career points but that was all he got, taking just two shots in 32 minutes against the defense of Leaky Black.

Bacot restored a double-digit lead with the first basket of the second half and the Tar Heels, hitting eight of their first nine shots, built a 19-point bulge with the aid of four 3-pointers, two from Love. The lead remained in double figures and reached 25 with 6:23 to go after an 11-0 run that included 3-pointers by Puff Johnson, Love and Davis.

Love scored 12 points in the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers that boosted North Carolina into a 22-17 lead. Bacot had 10 points and nine rebounds and the Tar Heels led 42-33 at halftime.

North Carolina is host to Miami on Monday. Clemson is host to Florida State on Wednesday.

