Morgan, Georgia Tech women upset No. 15 NC State 68-62

ATLANTA (AP) — Tonie Morgan tied her career-high with 17 points and contributed two of the six free throws Georgia Tech made in the last 30 seconds to secure a 68-62 win over No. 15 North Carolina State on Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets took a 56-53 lead on Kayla Blackshear’s three-point play with 5:03 to go and then Nerea Hermosa scored the next three Tech baskets on Morgan assists.

The Wolfpack missed a tying 3-pointer with a minute to play and Hermosa turned an offensive rebound into two free throws for a 65-60 lead with 29.3 seconds to play. N.C. State had turnovers on its next two possessions, which led to three more free throws. Morgan made it 68-60 with 15.6 remaining.

Hermosa had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Yellow Jackets (12-10, 3-8 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cameron Swartz added 12 points and Morgan also had 10 assists.

Diamond Johnson scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (16-6, 6-5), who were coming off a win over No. 7 Notre Dame. Camille Hobby added 12 points and Jakia Brown-Turner 10. Madison Hayes had 10 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan scored five points in Georgia Tech’s 15-2 run to close the first period that produced a 23-18 lead. The Yellow Jackets finished 11 of 19, hitting their last seven shots.

Hayes scored five points, with a 3-pointer capping the Wolfpack’s 15-0 run to open the second quarter. Tech got 3-pointers from Swartz and Avyonce Carter to help level the game at 33 by halftime.

Both teams started the third quarter struggling to score but Tech had the last six points and took a 50-49 lead on a Swartz 3-pointer with two seconds left.

N.C. State is home against No. 13 Virginia Tech on Monday night in the Play4Kay game. Georgia Tech is at Miami on Sunday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25