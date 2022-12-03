AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford N. Lawrence 71, New Albany 31

Beech Grove 50, Hauser 45

Blackford 71, Madison-Grant 22

Blue River 51, Wes-Del 14

Carroll (Flora) 63, Taylor 8

Culver Academy 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 22

E. Central 58, Jennings Co. 45

Evansville Central 45, Jasper 38

Evansville North 57, Lawrence North 51

Fishers 62, Castle 50

Forest Park 60, Princeton 30

Greensburg 64, Connersville 46

Greenwood 66, Speedway 39

Guerin Catholic 35, Covenant Christian 27

Hamilton Hts. 38, Ft. Wayne Luers 25

Indpls Roncalli 67, University 47

Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Dearborn 22

Jay Co. 52, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 13

Knox 46, Triton 44

Kokomo 44, Peru 33

LaVille 50, S. Bend Clay 32

Lafayette Harrison 59, Anderson 44

Lakeland Christian 40, Hamilton 15

Lanesville 58, Providence 31

Maconaquah 51, Eastern (Greentown) 35

McCutcheon 71, Marion 48

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, Pendleton Hts. 38

N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, Bloomfield 49

ADVERTISEMENT

New Palestine 73, Delta 41

Noblesville 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52

Northridge 63, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61

Northview 55, Lebanon 50

Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 59, Silver Creek 38

Pike Central 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 15

S. Bend Washington 92, Ft. Wayne South 17

S. Spencer 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 19

Shelbyville 58, Batesville 26

Sports

  • No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game

  • No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU

  • TCU's loss gets Tide one last look, but Frogs should be in

  • US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

    • Switzerland Co. 42, Christian Academy 33

    Tri-Central 58, Faith Christian 45

    Vincennes 57, Evansville Bosse 23

    Vincennes Rivet 40, Barr-Reeve 34, OT

    W. Lafayette 77, Heritage Christian 58

    Woodlan 60, Adams Central 46

    Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 11

    North Daviess Tournament=

    Championship=

    Rock Creek Academy 45, Mitchell 42

    First Round=

    Mitchell 39, Clay City 26

    Rock Creek Academy 39, N. Daviess 36

    Third Place=

    N. Daviess 33, Clay City 25

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.