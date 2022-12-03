Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford N. Lawrence 71, New Albany 31
Beech Grove 50, Hauser 45
Blackford 71, Madison-Grant 22
Blue River 51, Wes-Del 14
Carroll (Flora) 63, Taylor 8
Culver Academy 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 22
E. Central 58, Jennings Co. 45
Evansville Central 45, Jasper 38
Evansville North 57, Lawrence North 51
Fishers 62, Castle 50
Forest Park 60, Princeton 30
Greensburg 64, Connersville 46
Greenwood 66, Speedway 39
Guerin Catholic 35, Covenant Christian 27
Hamilton Hts. 38, Ft. Wayne Luers 25
Indpls Roncalli 67, University 47
Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Dearborn 22
Jay Co. 52, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 13
Knox 46, Triton 44
Kokomo 44, Peru 33
LaVille 50, S. Bend Clay 32
Lafayette Harrison 59, Anderson 44
Lakeland Christian 40, Hamilton 15
Lanesville 58, Providence 31
Maconaquah 51, Eastern (Greentown) 35
McCutcheon 71, Marion 48
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, Pendleton Hts. 38
N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, Bloomfield 49
New Palestine 73, Delta 41
Noblesville 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52
Northridge 63, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61
Northview 55, Lebanon 50
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 59, Silver Creek 38
Pike Central 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 15
S. Bend Washington 92, Ft. Wayne South 17
S. Spencer 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 19
Shelbyville 58, Batesville 26
Switzerland Co. 42, Christian Academy 33
Tri-Central 58, Faith Christian 45
Vincennes 57, Evansville Bosse 23
Vincennes Rivet 40, Barr-Reeve 34, OT
W. Lafayette 77, Heritage Christian 58
Woodlan 60, Adams Central 46
Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 11
North Daviess Tournament=
Championship=
Rock Creek Academy 45, Mitchell 42
First Round=
Mitchell 39, Clay City 26
Rock Creek Academy 39, N. Daviess 36
Third Place=
N. Daviess 33, Clay City 25
