Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 52, Paoli 49
Bloomington South 69, Southport 34
Blue River 48, Shenandoah 31
Bremen 52, S. Bend Riley 16
Brownstown 42, Mitchell 19
Carroll (Flora) 72, Clinton Central 55
Central Noble 60, Fremont 19
Columbus East 43, Mooresville 40
Columbus North 61, New Albany 27
Connersville 57, Centerville 34
Crawford Co. 47, Tell City 32
Culver Academy 37, LaVille 28
Danville 56, Tri-West 28
DeKalb 45, Garrett 34
Eastside 42, Angola 35
Elkhart 76, S. Bend Clay 25
Evansville Memorial 57, Boonville 26
Faith Christian 43, Bethesda Christian 39
Fishers 40, Westfield 34
Franklin Co. 30, Union Co. 25
Frankton 50, Lapel 39
Ft. Wayne Wayne 72, Ft. Wayne South 59
Gibson Southern 72, Princeton 27
Glenn 39, Jimtown 34
Greensburg 57, S. Decatur 25
Hamilton Hts. 37, Lebanon 14
Homestead 72, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31
Jac-Cen-Del 57, Oldenburg 47
Jay Co. 56, Bellmont 47
Jeffersonville 69, Silver Creek 62
Kouts 57, Oregon-Davis 41
Lake Central 71, Hammond Noll 23
Lakeland 68, Prairie Hts. 43
Lawrence Central 73, University 55
Mishawaka Marian 63, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 45
Mississinewa 52, Manchester 47
N. Posey 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 24
Noblesville 49, Brownsburg 46
Northeastern 67, Union City 40
Northview 49, Brown Co. 47
Norwell 72, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 28
Oak Hill 48, Madison-Grant 35
Orleans 43, Bloomfield 33
Pendleton Hts. 60, Greenfield 53
Pioneer 58, Knox 41
Plainfield 44, Indpls Perry Meridian 30
Rising Sun 45, Switzerland Co. 36
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 53, S. Adams 28
Rossville 43, Eastern (Greentown) 37
S. Bend Washington 86, Penn 45
S. Central (Union Mills) 48, Chesterton 37
Salem 27, Eastern (Pekin) 26
Shelbyville 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 21
Southwood 57, Elwood 20
Speedway 49, Indpls Scecina 45
Tri-Central 61, Taylor 10
Wapahani 50, Delta 33
Warren Central 82, Indpls Ben Davis 49
Washington 55, Sullivan 37
Wawasee 48, Concord 36
Western 44, Tipton 39
Woodlan 59, Leo 54
Zionsville 76, Avon 43
Lafayette Tournament=
Consolation=
Benton Central 56, Rensselaer 39
Semifinal=
Lafayette Harrison 53, McCutcheon 24
Twin Lakes 50, Lafayette Catholic 40
Putnam County Tournament=
First Round=
Greencastle 75, N. Putnam 19
S. Putnam 60, Cloverdale 43
Sugar Creek Tournament=
First Round=
Southmont 39, Crawfordsville 18
Western Boone 41, N. Montgomery 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hauser vs. Waldron, ppd.
Indpls Irvington vs. Eminence, ppd.
