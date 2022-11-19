AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 52, Paoli 49

Bloomington South 69, Southport 34

Blue River 48, Shenandoah 31

Bremen 52, S. Bend Riley 16

Brownstown 42, Mitchell 19

Carroll (Flora) 72, Clinton Central 55

Central Noble 60, Fremont 19

Columbus East 43, Mooresville 40

Columbus North 61, New Albany 27

Connersville 57, Centerville 34

Crawford Co. 47, Tell City 32

Culver Academy 37, LaVille 28

Danville 56, Tri-West 28

DeKalb 45, Garrett 34

Eastside 42, Angola 35

Elkhart 76, S. Bend Clay 25

Evansville Memorial 57, Boonville 26

Faith Christian 43, Bethesda Christian 39

Fishers 40, Westfield 34

Franklin Co. 30, Union Co. 25

Frankton 50, Lapel 39

Ft. Wayne Wayne 72, Ft. Wayne South 59

Gibson Southern 72, Princeton 27

Glenn 39, Jimtown 34

Greensburg 57, S. Decatur 25

Hamilton Hts. 37, Lebanon 14

Homestead 72, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31

Jac-Cen-Del 57, Oldenburg 47

Jay Co. 56, Bellmont 47

Jeffersonville 69, Silver Creek 62

Kouts 57, Oregon-Davis 41

Lake Central 71, Hammond Noll 23

Lakeland 68, Prairie Hts. 43

Lawrence Central 73, University 55

Mishawaka Marian 63, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 45

Mississinewa 52, Manchester 47

N. Posey 59, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 24

Noblesville 49, Brownsburg 46

Northeastern 67, Union City 40

Northview 49, Brown Co. 47

Norwell 72, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 28

    • Oak Hill 48, Madison-Grant 35

    Orleans 43, Bloomfield 33

    Pendleton Hts. 60, Greenfield 53

    Pioneer 58, Knox 41

    Plainfield 44, Indpls Perry Meridian 30

    Rising Sun 45, Switzerland Co. 36

    Rockford Parkway, Ohio 53, S. Adams 28

    Rossville 43, Eastern (Greentown) 37

    S. Bend Washington 86, Penn 45

    S. Central (Union Mills) 48, Chesterton 37

    Salem 27, Eastern (Pekin) 26

    Shelbyville 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 21

    Southwood 57, Elwood 20

    Speedway 49, Indpls Scecina 45

    Tri-Central 61, Taylor 10

    Wapahani 50, Delta 33

    Warren Central 82, Indpls Ben Davis 49

    Washington 55, Sullivan 37

    Wawasee 48, Concord 36

    Western 44, Tipton 39

    Woodlan 59, Leo 54

    Zionsville 76, Avon 43

    Lafayette Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Benton Central 56, Rensselaer 39

    Semifinal=

    Lafayette Harrison 53, McCutcheon 24

    Twin Lakes 50, Lafayette Catholic 40

    Putnam County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Greencastle 75, N. Putnam 19

    S. Putnam 60, Cloverdale 43

    Sugar Creek Tournament=

    First Round=

    Southmont 39, Crawfordsville 18

    Western Boone 41, N. Montgomery 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Hauser vs. Waldron, ppd.

    Indpls Irvington vs. Eminence, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

