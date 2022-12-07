Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 55, Wood River 30
Ainsworth 72, Cody-Kilgore 17
Alma 58, Elm Creek 53
Anselmo-Merna 49, Arcadia-Loup City 47
Archbishop Bergan 48, Omaha Roncalli 34
Arthur County 62, Creek Valley 37
Auburn 60, Douglas County West 49
Battle Creek 59, O’Neill 29
Bellevue West 64, Papillion-LaVista 58
Bennington 54, Omaha Mercy 26
Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43
Brady 30, Sutherland 23
Broken Bow 41, Amherst 39
Centura 43, Cross County 26
Conestoga 45, Omaha Christian Academy 26
Crofton 51, Boone Central 32
David City 51, Schuyler 10
East Butler 43, Exeter/Milligan 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9
Elkhorn North 56, Omaha Duchesne Academy 40
Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 18
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 22
Fort Calhoun 44, Omaha Concordia 35
Gordon/Rushville 67, Crawford 37
Guardian Angels 44, Columbus Scotus 26
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53
Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38
Hi-Line 53, Maxwell 33
Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59
Howells/Dodge 41, Aquinas 23
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31
Johnson-Brock 46, Palmyra 30
Kearney Catholic 40, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31
Lewiston 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 38
Lincoln Pius X 53, Omaha South 12
Loomis 40, Kenesaw 34
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35
McCool Junction 70, Giltner 20
Mead 31, Cornerstone Christian 25
Millard South 68, Westview 26
Minden 58, Lexington 10
Nebraska City 31, Ralston 25
Nebraska Lutheran 49, St. Edward 15
North Bend Central 54, Malcolm 46
Oakland-Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Whiting, Iowa 19
Ord 35, West Holt 29
Overton 56, Gibbon 22
Palmer 32, Harvard 18
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Norris 51, OT
Parkview Christian 56, Boys Town 5
Pender 77, Winnebago 35
Perkins County 48, Haxtun, Colo. 36
Plainview 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54
Platteview 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 25
Pleasanton 56, Cozad 49
Sandy Creek 52, Elba 10
Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, South Platte 51
Southern 37, Johnson County Central 35
Southern Valley 54, Cambridge 29
St. Mary’s 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 56
Sterling 62, Friend 41
Summerland 56, Riverside 22
Superior 47, Fairbury 14
Sutton 64, Heartland 29
Thayer Central 50, Diller-Odell 34
Valentine 46, Mullen 23
Wahoo 42, Ashland-Greenwood 36
Wakefield 49, Wayne 43
Wausa 47, Creighton 25
Waverly 48, Blair 29
West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45
Yutan 47, Arlington 27
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Dundy County-Stratton 30
Medicine Valley 47, Arapahoe 35
Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 18
Wauneta-Palisade 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/