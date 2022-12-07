AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 55, Wood River 30

Ainsworth 72, Cody-Kilgore 17

Alma 58, Elm Creek 53

Anselmo-Merna 49, Arcadia-Loup City 47

Archbishop Bergan 48, Omaha Roncalli 34

Arthur County 62, Creek Valley 37

Auburn 60, Douglas County West 49

Battle Creek 59, O’Neill 29

Bellevue West 64, Papillion-LaVista 58

Bennington 54, Omaha Mercy 26

Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43

Brady 30, Sutherland 23

Broken Bow 41, Amherst 39

Centura 43, Cross County 26

Conestoga 45, Omaha Christian Academy 26

Crofton 51, Boone Central 32

David City 51, Schuyler 10

East Butler 43, Exeter/Milligan 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Neligh-Oakdale 9

Elkhorn North 56, Omaha Duchesne Academy 40

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 18

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 22

Fort Calhoun 44, Omaha Concordia 35

Gordon/Rushville 67, Crawford 37

Guardian Angels 44, Columbus Scotus 26

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, South Sioux City 53

Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38

Hi-Line 53, Maxwell 33

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59

Howells/Dodge 41, Aquinas 23

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Johnson-Brock 46, Palmyra 30

Kearney Catholic 40, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31

Lewiston 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Lincoln Christian 45, Seward 38

Lincoln Pius X 53, Omaha South 12

    • Loomis 40, Kenesaw 34

    Lyons-Decatur Northeast 42, Walthill 35

    McCool Junction 70, Giltner 20

    Mead 31, Cornerstone Christian 25

    Millard South 68, Westview 26

    Minden 58, Lexington 10

    Nebraska City 31, Ralston 25

    Nebraska Lutheran 49, St. Edward 15

    North Bend Central 54, Malcolm 46

    Oakland-Craig 37, Clarkson/Leigh 24

    Omaha Brownell-Talbot 59, Whiting, Iowa 19

    Ord 35, West Holt 29

    Overton 56, Gibbon 22

    Palmer 32, Harvard 18

    Papillion-LaVista South 58, Norris 51, OT

    Parkview Christian 56, Boys Town 5

    Pender 77, Winnebago 35

    Perkins County 48, Haxtun, Colo. 36

    Plainview 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 54

    Platteview 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 25

    Pleasanton 56, Cozad 49

    Sandy Creek 52, Elba 10

    Sedgwick County, Colo. 63, South Platte 51

    Southern 37, Johnson County Central 35

    Southern Valley 54, Cambridge 29

    St. Mary’s 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 56

    Sterling 62, Friend 41

    Summerland 56, Riverside 22

    Superior 47, Fairbury 14

    Sutton 64, Heartland 29

    Thayer Central 50, Diller-Odell 34

    Valentine 46, Mullen 23

    Wahoo 42, Ashland-Greenwood 36

    Wakefield 49, Wayne 43

    Wausa 47, Creighton 25

    Waverly 48, Blair 29

    West Point-Beemer 54, Stanton 45

    Yutan 47, Arlington 27

    Cattle Trail Invitational=

    Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Dundy County-Stratton 30

    Medicine Valley 47, Arapahoe 35

    Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 18

    Wauneta-Palisade 46, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

