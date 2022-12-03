Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 57, Kenesaw 56
Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian Academy 23
Bertrand 55, Axtell 48
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52
Central City 49, Gibbon 26
Douglas County West 80, Schuyler 31
Dundy County-Stratton 73, Arapahoe 51
Elkhorn 41, Bennington, Kan. 35
Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31
Gordon/Rushville 66, Hemingford 36
Guardian Angels 34, Wisner-Pilger 30
Malcolm 52, Auburn 50
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Wallace 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35
Overton 53, Loomis 29
Parkview Christian 76, Whiting, Iowa 5
Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35
Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63
South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40
South Platte 43, Minatare 30
Summerland 56, CWC 23
Syracuse 57, Falls City 33
West Holt 63, Creighton 51
Western Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Chadron 79, Arvada, Colo. 41
Semifinal=
Scottsbluff 65, Sterling, Colo. 37
Sidney 67, Gering 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/