AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 57, Kenesaw 56

Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian Academy 23

Bertrand 55, Axtell 48

Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52

Central City 49, Gibbon 26

Douglas County West 80, Schuyler 31

Dundy County-Stratton 73, Arapahoe 51

Elkhorn 41, Bennington, Kan. 35

Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31

Gordon/Rushville 66, Hemingford 36

Guardian Angels 34, Wisner-Pilger 30

Malcolm 52, Auburn 50

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Wallace 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35

Overton 53, Loomis 29

Parkview Christian 76, Whiting, Iowa 5

Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35

Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63

South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40

South Platte 43, Minatare 30

Summerland 56, CWC 23

Syracuse 57, Falls City 33

West Holt 63, Creighton 51

Western Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Chadron 79, Arvada, Colo. 41

Semifinal=

Scottsbluff 65, Sterling, Colo. 37

Sidney 67, Gering 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.