AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 45, Ashland-Greenwood 30

Bayard 59, Potter-Dix 11

Boone Central 59, Columbus Lakeview 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 33, St. Paul 20

Freeman 30, Sutton 29

Guardian Angels 67, Lutheran High Northeast 36

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Southwest 42

Meridian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Plattsmouth 52, Omaha Mercy 38

Ravenna 74, Ansley-Litchfield 34

Syracuse 36, Fort Calhoun 35

Twin Loup 36, Sandhills/Thedford 33

Wahoo 72, Aurora 34

Weeping Water 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Early Bird Classic=

Consolation=

Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 30

Early Metro/Heartland Classic=

Championship=

Millard North 57, Lincoln Southwest 44

Consolation=

Fremont 51, Elkhorn South 44

GICC Early Season Tournament=

Championship=

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Lincoln Lutheran 24

Consolation=

Norfolk Catholic 39, Omaha Gross Catholic 29

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Pius X 41, Lincoln Northeast 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolation=

Gretna 44, North Platte 28

Western Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Sidney 51, Scottsbluff 37

Fifth Place=

Alliance 46, Sterling, Colo. 30

Seventh Place=

Mitchell 63, Arvada, Colo. 4

Third Place=

Chadron 51, Gering 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.