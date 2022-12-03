Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 45, Ashland-Greenwood 30
Bayard 59, Potter-Dix 11
Boone Central 59, Columbus Lakeview 47
Doniphan-Trumbull 33, St. Paul 20
Freeman 30, Sutton 29
Guardian Angels 67, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Southwest 42
Meridian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 39
Plattsmouth 52, Omaha Mercy 38
Ravenna 74, Ansley-Litchfield 34
Syracuse 36, Fort Calhoun 35
Twin Loup 36, Sandhills/Thedford 33
Wahoo 72, Aurora 34
Weeping Water 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Early Bird Classic=
Consolation=
Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 30
Early Metro/Heartland Classic=
Championship=
Millard North 57, Lincoln Southwest 44
Consolation=
Fremont 51, Elkhorn South 44
GICC Early Season Tournament=
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Lincoln Lutheran 24
Consolation=
Norfolk Catholic 39, Omaha Gross Catholic 29
Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Pius X 41, Lincoln Northeast 30
Consolation=
Gretna 44, North Platte 28
Western Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Sidney 51, Scottsbluff 37
Fifth Place=
Alliance 46, Sterling, Colo. 30
Seventh Place=
Mitchell 63, Arvada, Colo. 4
Third Place=
Chadron 51, Gering 43
