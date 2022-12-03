AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 69, Crescent Valley 33

Banks 73, The Dalles 57

Beaverton 65, Barlow 52

Camas Valley 45, Reedsport 39

Cascade 58, Central 47

Central Catholic 48, South Medford 42

Churchill 51, Jefferson PDX 48

Cottage Grove 55, Sweet Home 39

Crane 67, Country Christian 58, OT

Forest Grove 43, McDaniel 30

Four Rivers Community School 64, Weston-McEwen 45

Heppner 57, McLoughlin 21

Jesuit 68, Nelson 52

Lakeridge 69, Century 46

McMinnville 70, South Salem 59

Mountain View 73, South Eugene 59

Mountainside 54, Tualatin 52

Myrtle Point 68, Riddle 25

New Plymouth, Idaho 65, Vale 38

Newberg 85, Aloha 21

North Marion 68, Estacada 52

Oregon Episcopal 76, Amity 59

Pine Eagle 54, Pilot Rock 48

Powder Valley 36, Condon 20

Roseburg 73, Sprague 61

Seaside 68, Marist 64

Sheldon 71, Wells 60

South Wasco County 81, Wallowa 18

Thurston 72, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 68

Willamette 40, West Albany 38

Willamina 71, Taft 57

Wilsonville 45, North Eugene 36

Woodburn 56, Hood River 39

Bill Gabel Invitational=

David Douglas 68, Tigard 62

Sherwood 69, Sunset 56

Bulldog Classic=

Nyssa 64, Ontario 41

Centennial Tip-Off Tournament=

Centennial 54, Springfield 46

Centennial Tip-off Tournament=

North Salem 40, Hillsboro 31

Central Oregon Tip-Off=

    • Redmond 74, South Albany 60

    Ridgeview 64, Crook County 61

    Crosspoint Classic=

    Days Creek 57, Illinois Valley 50

    Douglas Tournament=

    Pleasant Hill 61, South Umpqua 59

    Ione BB Bonanza=

    Joseph 49, Irrigon 47

    La Pine Invitational=

    La Pine 73, Yamhill-Carlton 39

    La Pine Tournament=

    Lost River 55, Lakeview 31

    Mt. Fanny Invitational=

    Cove 57, Prairie City 46

    New Hope Showdown=

    New Hope Christian 61, Glendale 24

    Red Lion Tournament=

    Pendleton 61, St. Helens 49

    Silver Cross Tournament=

    East Linn Christian 80, Umpqua Valley Christian 25

    Open Door 44, Santiam 42

    Southridge Tournament=

    Southridge 83, Franklin 52

    Sutherlin Invitational=

    North Douglas 68, Gold Beach 54

    Union Lions Tournament=

    Adrian 75, Echo 68

    Union 86, Monument/Dayville 27

    Westside Winter Jam=

    Columbia Christian 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 53

    Newport 77, St. Stephens Academy 15

    Winter Lakes Classic=

    Bandon 50, Siuslaw 34

    WIT-Wilsonville Invitational=

    Bend 40, Ashland 38

    Yreka Tournament=

    Grants Pass 66, Henley 39

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Chemawa vs. Vernonia, ccd.

    Imbler vs. Notus, Idaho, ccd.

    La Grande vs. Klamath, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

