Baker 69, Crescent Valley 33
Banks 73, The Dalles 57
Beaverton 65, Barlow 52
Camas Valley 45, Reedsport 39
Cascade 58, Central 47
Central Catholic 48, South Medford 42
Churchill 51, Jefferson PDX 48
Cottage Grove 55, Sweet Home 39
Crane 67, Country Christian 58, OT
Forest Grove 43, McDaniel 30
Four Rivers Community School 64, Weston-McEwen 45
Heppner 57, McLoughlin 21
Jesuit 68, Nelson 52
Lakeridge 69, Century 46
McMinnville 70, South Salem 59
Mountain View 73, South Eugene 59
Mountainside 54, Tualatin 52
Myrtle Point 68, Riddle 25
New Plymouth, Idaho 65, Vale 38
Newberg 85, Aloha 21
North Marion 68, Estacada 52
Oregon Episcopal 76, Amity 59
Pine Eagle 54, Pilot Rock 48
Powder Valley 36, Condon 20
Roseburg 73, Sprague 61
Seaside 68, Marist 64
Sheldon 71, Wells 60
South Wasco County 81, Wallowa 18
Thurston 72, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 68
Willamette 40, West Albany 38
Willamina 71, Taft 57
Wilsonville 45, North Eugene 36
Woodburn 56, Hood River 39
Bill Gabel Invitational=
David Douglas 68, Tigard 62
Sherwood 69, Sunset 56
Bulldog Classic=
Nyssa 64, Ontario 41
Centennial Tip-Off Tournament=
Centennial 54, Springfield 46
Centennial Tip-off Tournament=
North Salem 40, Hillsboro 31
Central Oregon Tip-Off=
Redmond 74, South Albany 60
Ridgeview 64, Crook County 61
Crosspoint Classic=
Days Creek 57, Illinois Valley 50
Douglas Tournament=
Pleasant Hill 61, South Umpqua 59
Ione BB Bonanza=
Joseph 49, Irrigon 47
La Pine Invitational=
La Pine 73, Yamhill-Carlton 39
La Pine Tournament=
Lost River 55, Lakeview 31
Mt. Fanny Invitational=
Cove 57, Prairie City 46
New Hope Showdown=
New Hope Christian 61, Glendale 24
Red Lion Tournament=
Pendleton 61, St. Helens 49
Silver Cross Tournament=
East Linn Christian 80, Umpqua Valley Christian 25
Open Door 44, Santiam 42
Southridge Tournament=
Southridge 83, Franklin 52
Sutherlin Invitational=
North Douglas 68, Gold Beach 54
Union Lions Tournament=
Adrian 75, Echo 68
Union 86, Monument/Dayville 27
Westside Winter Jam=
Columbia Christian 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 53
Newport 77, St. Stephens Academy 15
Winter Lakes Classic=
Bandon 50, Siuslaw 34
WIT-Wilsonville Invitational=
Bend 40, Ashland 38
Yreka Tournament=
Grants Pass 66, Henley 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chemawa vs. Vernonia, ccd.
Imbler vs. Notus, Idaho, ccd.
La Grande vs. Klamath, ccd.
