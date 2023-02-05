Osborne, Jones lead No. 14 UCLA women past Arizona St. 82-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 23 points, Londynn Jones added 20 off the bench, and No. 14 UCLA pulled away in the second half, defeating Arizona State 82-63 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Osborne made 7-of-15 shots, including 4-of-7 3-pointers, and was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. She added five rebounds and four assists. Jones shot 5 for 8, made 4 of 6 3-pointers, and was perfect in five free-throw attempts for the third 20-point game of her freshman season.

Gabriela Jaquez added 14 points off the bench for the Bruins (18-6, 7-5 Pac-12), who had a 42-6 advantage in bench scoring.

Two free throws from Jones and a 3-pointer by Jaquez gave the Bruins a 52-40 lead with 2:44 remaining in the third period. ASU’s Tyi Skinner hit a 3-pointer — her third of the period — in the final minute of the quarter to get the Sun Devils within 57-48 heading to the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones scored the first five points of the fourth and Osborne scored another five soon after, putting the Bruins ahead 67-50 with 7:33 remaining. The lead reached 20 a couple of minutes later when Camryn Brown hit a jumper for a 71-51 advantage.

The Sun Devils got within 15 points once in the final minutes — on a 3-pointer by Treasure Hunt with 2:40 remaining — but would get no closer.

Skinner scored 28 points, Hunt 18 and Jaddan Simmons 10 for the Sun Devils (7-14, 0-12), who have lost 12 straight — the fifth-longest active streak in the nation.

A 3-pointer by Jones gave the Bruins their first lead, 13—11 with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter and the Bruins led 15-13 after one. UCLA held the lead throughout the second quarter but never by more than six. A 3-pointer by Jaquez gave the Bruins a 35-29 lead at halftime.

UCLA hosts Oregon State on Friday and Arizona State hosts California, also on Friday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25