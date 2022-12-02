Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C.S. Lewis 53, Oregon School for Deaf 18
Dufur 66, Wallowa 21
Gaston 37, Perrydale 9
Grants Pass 60, Etna, Calif. 40
Hidden Valley 61, North Valley 18
Horizon Christian Hood River 43, N. Clackamas Christian 40
Mannahouse Christian 67, Condon 21
McNary 69, Reynolds 29
Milo Adventist 79, Glendale 47
North Bend 50, South Umpqua 38
Rainier 48, Portland Adventist 25
Rogue Valley Adventist 52, Eddyville 22
Westside Winter Jam=
Salem Academy 69, Newport 55
Trinity Lutheran 67, Columbia Christian 49
Yreka Tournament=
Crater 80, Weed, Calif. 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gilchrist vs. Prospect, ccd.
Southwest Christian vs. Siletz Valley Early College, ccd.
Triangle Lake vs. Lowell, ccd.
Westside Christian vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.
___
