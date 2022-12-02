AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C.S. Lewis 53, Oregon School for Deaf 18

Dufur 66, Wallowa 21

Gaston 37, Perrydale 9

Grants Pass 60, Etna, Calif. 40

Hidden Valley 61, North Valley 18

Horizon Christian Hood River 43, N. Clackamas Christian 40

Mannahouse Christian 67, Condon 21

McNary 69, Reynolds 29

Milo Adventist 79, Glendale 47

North Bend 50, South Umpqua 38

Rainier 48, Portland Adventist 25

Rogue Valley Adventist 52, Eddyville 22

Westside Winter Jam=

Salem Academy 69, Newport 55

Trinity Lutheran 67, Columbia Christian 49

Yreka Tournament=

Crater 80, Weed, Calif. 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gilchrist vs. Prospect, ccd.

Southwest Christian vs. Siletz Valley Early College, ccd.

Triangle Lake vs. Lowell, ccd.

Westside Christian vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

