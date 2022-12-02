AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 43, Homedale, Idaho 12

Blanchet Catholic 62, Willamette Valley Christian 35

C.S. Lewis 41, Oregon School for Deaf 16

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 41, Grand View Christian 28

Gaston 37, Perrydale 9

Hidden Valley 46, North Valley 36

N. Clackamas Christian 38, Horizon Christian Hood River 12

Nyssa 61, Payette, Idaho 29

Rainier 48, Portland Adventist 25

Rogue Valley Adventist 52, Eddyville 22

Stevenson, Wash. 48, Irrigon 43, OT

Wallowa 55, Dufur 18

Westside Christian 56, Southwest Christian 24

Grants Pass Kick-Off=

Crater 42, Southridge 40

Grants Pass 42, Eureka, Calif. 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Powers vs. Glendale, ccd.

Tillamook vs. Dallas, ccd.

Triangle Lake vs. Lowell, ccd.

Westside Christian vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.