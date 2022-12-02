Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 43, Homedale, Idaho 12
Blanchet Catholic 62, Willamette Valley Christian 35
C.S. Lewis 41, Oregon School for Deaf 16
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 41, Grand View Christian 28
Gaston 37, Perrydale 9
Hidden Valley 46, North Valley 36
N. Clackamas Christian 38, Horizon Christian Hood River 12
Nyssa 61, Payette, Idaho 29
Rainier 48, Portland Adventist 25
Rogue Valley Adventist 52, Eddyville 22
Stevenson, Wash. 48, Irrigon 43, OT
Wallowa 55, Dufur 18
Westside Christian 56, Southwest Christian 24
Grants Pass Kick-Off=
Crater 42, Southridge 40
Grants Pass 42, Eureka, Calif. 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Powers vs. Glendale, ccd.
Tillamook vs. Dallas, ccd.
Triangle Lake vs. Lowell, ccd.
Westside Christian vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.
___
