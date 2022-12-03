Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 48, Oregon Episcopal 22
Barlow 62, Cleveland 45
Camas Valley 41, Reedsport 4
Canby 38, Molalla 35
Central 65, Cascade 59
Central Catholic 35, Wells 26
Central Linn 49, Jefferson 36
Clatskanie 48, Rainier 35
Colton 36, N. Clackamas Christian 25
Crane 62, Country Christian 59
Elkton 26, Mohawk 22
Ellensburg, Wash. 68, Hermiston 28
Knappa 47, Warrenton 25
Lakeridge 79, South Salem 39
Lewis and Clark, Wash. 42, West Linn 37
McLoughlin 30, Heppner 24
Mountain View 58, South Eugene 32
Myrtle Point 56, Riddle 5
Nestucca 48, Waldport 29
Newberg 52, Lincoln 50
Oregon City 55, North Medford 26
Pilot Rock 55, Pine Eagle 31
Powder Valley 66, Condon 16
Riverdale 48, Sisters 18
Roseburg 40, Sprague 37
Santiam Christian 60, Regis 44
Stanfield 60, Umatilla 17
Sweet Home 51, Cottage Grove 36
Thurston 36, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 27
Tualatin 70, Glencoe 26
Valley Catholic 57, Harrisburg 43
West Salem 54, Liberty 53
Weston-McEwen 35, Four Rivers Community School 19
Westview 34, McMinnville 33
Willamina 34, Taft 27
Art Turner Memorial=
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 67, Benson 44
Bill Gabel Invitational=
David Douglas 68, Tigard 62
Sherwood 53, Sunset 35
Central Oregon Tip-Off=
Crescent Valley 60, Redmond 36
Crook County 42, Ridgeview 33
Crook County Tournament=
Banks 52, The Dalles 26
Eagle Point 47, Hood River 29
Marist 48, Seaside 24
Crosspoint Classic=
Days Creek 35, Illinois Valley 15
Grants Pass Kick-Off=
Eureka, Calif. 43, Southridge 28
Grants Pass 48, Crater 31
Ione Tournament=
Irrigon 23, Joseph 19
La Pine Invitational=
Lakeview 56, Lost Rivers, Idaho 17
Luke Roth Showcase=
Sheldon 63, Summit 52
South Medford 89, Wilsonville 45
Madras Tournament=
Astoria 64, Marshfield 45
Corbett 67, Madras 52
Mountainside Tournament=
Mountainside 45, St. Mary’s Academy 23
Mt. Fanny Invitational=
Prairie City/Burnt River 42, Cove 10
New Hope Showdown=
Rogue River 20, Glendale 13
Silver Cross Tournament=
Open Door 35, Santiam 32, OT
Umpqua Valley Christian 50, East Linn Christian 43
Spelgatti Invitational=
Sutherlin 47, Oakland 5
Sutherlin Invitational=
North Douglas 50, Gold Beach 28
Powers 52, Pacific 25
South Wasco County 47, Wallowa 34
Union Lions Tournament=
Echo 54, Adrian 30
Westside Winter Jam=
Trinity Lutheran 42, Newport 37
Winter Lakes Tournament=
Bandon 61, Siuslaw 4
Yreka Tournament=
Brookings-Harbor 50, Cascade Christian 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baker vs. Mazama, ccd.
Chemawa vs. Vernonia, ccd.
Douglas vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.
Imbler vs. Notus, Idaho, ccd.
Jesuit vs. Silverton, ccd.
La Grande vs. Klamath, ccd.
North Marion vs. Estacada, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/