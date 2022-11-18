Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 50, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 30
Andrew 52, Chicago Christian 16
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 58, Moweaqua Central A&M 53
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 58, McGivney Catholic High School 48
Bluford Webber 38, Wayne City 29
Brimfield 69, West Prairie 24
Brownstown - St. Elmo 47, Litchfield 33
Burlington Central 58, Belvidere North 25
Canton 44, Elmwood 24
Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Donovan 13
Century 52, Hardin County 20
Chicago (Alcott) 28, Foreman 23
Chicago (Clark) 47, Clemente 21
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 87, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 4
Crete-Monee 44, Thornton Fractional North 31
Cullom Tri-Point 40, Momence 21
DeKalb 41, Marengo 37
Decatur MacArthur 63, Urbana 34
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59, Riverton 22
Deerfield 76, Wheaton Warrenville South 40
Downers North 50, Bartlett 20
Dupo 53, Madison 20
Dwight 48, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36
Elgin 51, Earlville 47
Eureka 67, Clinton 43
Fieldcrest 50, Ottawa Marquette 24
Flora 22, Fairfield 20
Geneseo 58, Annawan 31
Goreville 53, Eldorado 25
Grayslake Central 46, Crystal Lake Central 38
Greenville 45, Triad 37
Herscher 39, Hall 25
Hersey 58, Libertyville 32
Heyworth 37, Warrensburg-Latham 31
Highland 53, Centralia 44
Illini Central 56, Payson Seymour 54
Johnston City 62, Elverado 19
Kankakee 37, Beecher 35
Kelly 42, Englewood STEM 33
Lakes Community 45, McHenry 30
Lanark Eastland 46, Rochelle 21
LeRoy 55, Blue Ridge 12
Lewistown 40, Farmington 25
Loyola 35, Warren Township 26
Maine South 68, Buffalo Grove 25
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Latin 43
Marist 58, Oswego East 48
Mascoutah 60, Cahokia 20
Mississippi Valley Christian 43, North County Christian, Mo. 9
Monticello 47, Gilman Iroquois West 41
Montini 69, Aurora (East) 37
Morris 43, Manteno 40
Mount Vernon 80, Harrisburg 37
Nazareth 80, OPRF 21
Pecatonica 50, Oregon 39
Peoria (H.S.) 61, Rock Island 26
Peoria Notre Dame 54, Ottawa 28
Petersburg PORTA 43, Mt. Pulaski 31
Plainfield East 77, Lockport 59
Pontiac 59, East Peoria 47
Robinson 42, Newton 27
Rockford Christian 49, Ashton-Franklin Center 21
Round Lake 52, Zion Benton 32
Sandburg 63, Addison Trail 14
Schaumburg 44, Maine West 31
Shepard 48, Oak Lawn Richards 34
Skokie (Ida Crown) 44, Providence-St. Mel 8
St. Charles East 54, Downers South 47
St. Charles North 83, Larkin 20
Staunton 59, Mount Olive 20
Stillman Valley 65, Forreston 29
Tinley Park 43, Ridgewood 22
Tremont 50, Princeville 42
Vienna 70, Gallatin County 31
Walther Christian Academy 49, Mather 24
Waukegan 47, Willows 46
West Chicago 64, Indian Creek 19
Wheaton Academy 44, Yorkville Christian 28
Winnebago 55, Stockton 14
Woodlands Academy 38, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 31
York 54, Prospect 41
Burlington Central Tournament=
Kaneland 36, Prairie Ridge 34
Centralia Tournament=
Teutopolis 44, Carterville 30
Geneseo Tournament=
Knoxville 54, Sterling 53, OT
Rock Falls 54, Sterling Newman 19
IMSA Tournament=
West Chicago 48, Aurora Math-Science 20
Lexington Tournament=
Lexington 43, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 38
Paris (Ill.) Tournament=
Paris 35, Terre Haute North, Ind. 28
Reed-Custer Tournament=
Coal City 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 37
St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament=
Mahomet-Seymour 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 29
Tri-County 58, Champaign Centennial 17
Wauconda Tournament=
Wauconda 35, Rockford Jefferson 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/