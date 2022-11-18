AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 50, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 30

Andrew 52, Chicago Christian 16

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 58, Moweaqua Central A&M 53

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 58, McGivney Catholic High School 48

Bluford Webber 38, Wayne City 29

Brimfield 69, West Prairie 24

Brownstown - St. Elmo 47, Litchfield 33

Burlington Central 58, Belvidere North 25

Canton 44, Elmwood 24

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Donovan 13

Century 52, Hardin County 20

Chicago (Alcott) 28, Foreman 23

Chicago (Clark) 47, Clemente 21

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 87, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 4

Crete-Monee 44, Thornton Fractional North 31

Cullom Tri-Point 40, Momence 21

DeKalb 41, Marengo 37

Decatur MacArthur 63, Urbana 34

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59, Riverton 22

Deerfield 76, Wheaton Warrenville South 40

Downers North 50, Bartlett 20

Dupo 53, Madison 20

Dwight 48, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36

Elgin 51, Earlville 47

Eureka 67, Clinton 43

Fieldcrest 50, Ottawa Marquette 24

Flora 22, Fairfield 20

Geneseo 58, Annawan 31

Goreville 53, Eldorado 25

Grayslake Central 46, Crystal Lake Central 38

Greenville 45, Triad 37

Herscher 39, Hall 25

Hersey 58, Libertyville 32

Heyworth 37, Warrensburg-Latham 31

Highland 53, Centralia 44

Illini Central 56, Payson Seymour 54

    • Johnston City 62, Elverado 19

    Kankakee 37, Beecher 35

    Kelly 42, Englewood STEM 33

    Lakes Community 45, McHenry 30

    Lanark Eastland 46, Rochelle 21

    LeRoy 55, Blue Ridge 12

    Lewistown 40, Farmington 25

    Loyola 35, Warren Township 26

    Maine South 68, Buffalo Grove 25

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, Latin 43

    Marist 58, Oswego East 48

    Mascoutah 60, Cahokia 20

    Mississippi Valley Christian 43, North County Christian, Mo. 9

    Monticello 47, Gilman Iroquois West 41

    Montini 69, Aurora (East) 37

    Morris 43, Manteno 40

    Mount Vernon 80, Harrisburg 37

    Nazareth 80, OPRF 21

    Pecatonica 50, Oregon 39

    Peoria (H.S.) 61, Rock Island 26

    Peoria Notre Dame 54, Ottawa 28

    Petersburg PORTA 43, Mt. Pulaski 31

    Plainfield East 77, Lockport 59

    Pontiac 59, East Peoria 47

    Robinson 42, Newton 27

    Rockford Christian 49, Ashton-Franklin Center 21

    Round Lake 52, Zion Benton 32

    Sandburg 63, Addison Trail 14

    Schaumburg 44, Maine West 31

    Shepard 48, Oak Lawn Richards 34

    Skokie (Ida Crown) 44, Providence-St. Mel 8

    St. Charles East 54, Downers South 47

    St. Charles North 83, Larkin 20

    Staunton 59, Mount Olive 20

    Stillman Valley 65, Forreston 29

    Tinley Park 43, Ridgewood 22

    Tremont 50, Princeville 42

    Vienna 70, Gallatin County 31

    Walther Christian Academy 49, Mather 24

    Waukegan 47, Willows 46

    West Chicago 64, Indian Creek 19

    Wheaton Academy 44, Yorkville Christian 28

    Winnebago 55, Stockton 14

    Woodlands Academy 38, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 31

    York 54, Prospect 41

    Burlington Central Tournament=

    Kaneland 36, Prairie Ridge 34

    Centralia Tournament=

    Teutopolis 44, Carterville 30

    Geneseo Tournament=

    Knoxville 54, Sterling 53, OT

    Rock Falls 54, Sterling Newman 19

    IMSA Tournament=

    West Chicago 48, Aurora Math-Science 20

    Lexington Tournament=

    Lexington 43, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 38

    Paris (Ill.) Tournament=

    Paris 35, Terre Haute North, Ind. 28

    Reed-Custer Tournament=

    Coal City 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

    St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament=

    Mahomet-Seymour 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 29

    Tri-County 58, Champaign Centennial 17

    Wauconda Tournament=

    Wauconda 35, Rockford Jefferson 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.