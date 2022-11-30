AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 65, Churubusco 42

Anderson 56, Marion 36

Andrean 68, Gary West 11

Armstrong, Ill. 33, Covington 28

Avon 58, Plainfield 42

Barr-Reeve 50, Springs Valley 45

Beech Grove 39, Indpls Perry Meridian 38

Borden 38, New Washington 37

Brown Co. 68, Mitchell 54

Brownsburg 58, Tri-West 28

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, DeKalb 34

Cascade 58, Western Boone 32

Central Noble 52, Goshen 31

Clinton Central 50, Bethesda Christian 27

Columbia City 75, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 19

Columbus East 71, Bloomington North 49

Cowan 55, Union (Modoc) 30

Decatur Central 59, Indpls Brebeuf 56

E. Central 53, Greensburg 42

Eastern Hancock 68, Southwestern (Shelby) 13

Evansville Memorial 65, Washington 40

Fairfield 46, Angola 26

Faith Christian 69, N. Montgomery 31

Franklin 38, Center Grove 34

Frontier 70, S. Newton 40

Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Leo 22

Gibson Southern 78, Vincennes 49

Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Shortridge 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauser 73, Columbus Christian 22

Heritage Hills 59, Tell City 33

Huntington North 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 30

Indpls Chatard 53, Greenfield 48

Indpls Roncalli 67, Whiteland 47

Jac-Cen-Del 42, S. Decatur 26

Jasper 48, N. Harrison 43

Jay Co. 60, Northeastern 49

Kankakee Valley 63, Michigan City 37

Kouts 50, Washington Twp. 44

Sports

  • Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

  • Ohio State is 5 in second-to-last CFP rankings behind USC

  • Tiger Woods doesn't 'have much left in this leg' to compete

  • Hugh Freeze asks Auburn fans for 'chance to earn your trust'

    • LaVille 43, Mishawaka 29

    Lake Central 71, Munster 34

    Lakeland 52, E. Noble 39

    Lakewood Park 43, Prairie Hts. 34

    Lapel 60, Yorktown 36

    Lawrence North 65, Carmel 44

    Linton 49, Owen Valley 15

    Madison 34, Floyd Central 28

    Madison Shawe 62, Medora 3

    Mishawaka Marian 81, New Prairie 57

    Mooresville 62, Terre Haute North 33

    Morristown 51, Hagerstown 23

    N. Decatur 55, S. Ripley 37

    N. Judson 56, Morgan Twp. 42

    N. Putnam 40, Cloverdale 36

    N. White 42, Tri-County 35

    New Haven 73, Ft. Wayne Wayne 35

    New Palestine 68, New Castle 24

    Northfield 54, Maconaquah 44

    Northridge 68, Westview 14

    Northview 64, Terre Haute South 34

    Northwestern 60, Wabash 38

    Oldenburg 41, Edinburgh 29

    Orleans 55, Loogootee 24

    Parke Heritage 56, Southmont 52

    Penn 51, S. Bend Adams 21

    Providence 55, Christian Academy 18

    Rising Sun 42, S. Dearborn 40

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48, Bremen 37

    S. Bend Trinity 34, S. Bend Career Academy 29

    S. Bend Washington 66, Elkhart 32

    S. Central (Union Mills) 45, Boone Grove 26

    S. Putnam 45, Crawfordsville 28

    Seeger 65, N. Vermillion 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Seymour 54, Bloomington South 37

    Sheridan 72, Frankfort 33

    Shoals 62, Union (Dugger) 29

    Southport 48, Greenwood 47, OT

    Southridge 38, Forest Park 25

    Tri 64, Cambridge City 17

    Trinity Lutheran 66, Indpls Lutheran 39

    University 59, Clinton Prairie 33

    W. Lafayette 84, Indpls Park Tudor 30

    W. Vigo 52, S. Vermillion 24

    Wapahani 60, Blue River 42

    Warren Central 77, Indpls Pike 50

    Warsaw 67, NorthWood 42

    Wawasee 47, W. Noble 30

    Winamac 42, W. Central 32

    Wood Memorial 58, Evansville Christian 30

    Woodlan 48, Eastside 36

    Cass County Tournament=

    Caston 51, Cass 27

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.