Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 65, Churubusco 42
Anderson 56, Marion 36
Andrean 68, Gary West 11
Armstrong, Ill. 33, Covington 28
Avon 58, Plainfield 42
Barr-Reeve 50, Springs Valley 45
Beech Grove 39, Indpls Perry Meridian 38
Borden 38, New Washington 37
Brown Co. 68, Mitchell 54
Brownsburg 58, Tri-West 28
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, DeKalb 34
Cascade 58, Western Boone 32
Central Noble 52, Goshen 31
Clinton Central 50, Bethesda Christian 27
Columbia City 75, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 19
Columbus East 71, Bloomington North 49
Cowan 55, Union (Modoc) 30
Decatur Central 59, Indpls Brebeuf 56
E. Central 53, Greensburg 42
Eastern Hancock 68, Southwestern (Shelby) 13
Evansville Memorial 65, Washington 40
Fairfield 46, Angola 26
Faith Christian 69, N. Montgomery 31
Franklin 38, Center Grove 34
Frontier 70, S. Newton 40
Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Leo 22
Gibson Southern 78, Vincennes 49
Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Shortridge 22
Hauser 73, Columbus Christian 22
Heritage Hills 59, Tell City 33
Huntington North 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 30
Indpls Chatard 53, Greenfield 48
Indpls Roncalli 67, Whiteland 47
Jac-Cen-Del 42, S. Decatur 26
Jasper 48, N. Harrison 43
Jay Co. 60, Northeastern 49
Kankakee Valley 63, Michigan City 37
Kouts 50, Washington Twp. 44
LaVille 43, Mishawaka 29
Lake Central 71, Munster 34
Lakeland 52, E. Noble 39
Lakewood Park 43, Prairie Hts. 34
Lapel 60, Yorktown 36
Lawrence North 65, Carmel 44
Linton 49, Owen Valley 15
Madison 34, Floyd Central 28
Madison Shawe 62, Medora 3
Mishawaka Marian 81, New Prairie 57
Mooresville 62, Terre Haute North 33
Morristown 51, Hagerstown 23
N. Decatur 55, S. Ripley 37
N. Judson 56, Morgan Twp. 42
N. Putnam 40, Cloverdale 36
N. White 42, Tri-County 35
New Haven 73, Ft. Wayne Wayne 35
New Palestine 68, New Castle 24
Northfield 54, Maconaquah 44
Northridge 68, Westview 14
Northview 64, Terre Haute South 34
Northwestern 60, Wabash 38
Oldenburg 41, Edinburgh 29
Orleans 55, Loogootee 24
Parke Heritage 56, Southmont 52
Penn 51, S. Bend Adams 21
Providence 55, Christian Academy 18
Rising Sun 42, S. Dearborn 40
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48, Bremen 37
S. Bend Trinity 34, S. Bend Career Academy 29
S. Bend Washington 66, Elkhart 32
S. Central (Union Mills) 45, Boone Grove 26
S. Putnam 45, Crawfordsville 28
Seeger 65, N. Vermillion 29
Seymour 54, Bloomington South 37
Sheridan 72, Frankfort 33
Shoals 62, Union (Dugger) 29
Southport 48, Greenwood 47, OT
Southridge 38, Forest Park 25
Tri 64, Cambridge City 17
Trinity Lutheran 66, Indpls Lutheran 39
University 59, Clinton Prairie 33
W. Lafayette 84, Indpls Park Tudor 30
W. Vigo 52, S. Vermillion 24
Wapahani 60, Blue River 42
Warren Central 77, Indpls Pike 50
Warsaw 67, NorthWood 42
Wawasee 47, W. Noble 30
Winamac 42, W. Central 32
Wood Memorial 58, Evansville Christian 30
Woodlan 48, Eastside 36
Cass County Tournament=
Caston 51, Cass 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/