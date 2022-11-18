AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 48, Yorktown 47

Attica 50, S. Vermillion 24

Borden 66, Medora 9

Castle 63, Tecumseh 50

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 74, Boone Grove 41

Culver 39, Elkhart Christian 32

Dubois 26, Orleans 25

Eastern Hancock 62, Cowan 12

Evansville Christian 56, Barr-Reeve 48

Evansville North 62, Evansville Reitz 46

Fairfield 60, Churubusco 24

Forest Park 70, Perry Central 30

Fountain Central 52, Frontier 30

Goshen 46, Westview 32

Hammond Morton 82, Calumet 27

Hanover Central 54, N. Newton 20

Indiana Deaf 56, Covington 49

Indiana Math and Science Academy 55, Thrival Indy 5

Indpls Attucks 54, Indpls Ritter 26

Indpls Shortridge 50, Indpls Riverside 12

Indpls Tindley 52, Christel House Manual 10

Kouts 38, N. Judson 36

Lanesville 54, Christian Academy 15

Lawrenceburg 41, S. Ripley 38

Linton 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 23

Loogootee 47, Shoals 40

Michigan City Marquette 53, Gary West 13

Monroe Central 32, Randolph Southern 23

Morgan Twp. 65, River Forest 37

N. Knox 30, Vincennes Rivet 28

N. White 44, Winamac 27

Riverton Parke 54, Union (Dugger) 31

Rochester 45, Peru 34

S. Knox 49, Evansville Mater Dei 40

Scottsburg 60, Floyd Central 54

Sheridan 49, Covenant Christian 40

Southern Wells 55, Lakewood Park 19

Traders Point Christian 32, Legacy Christian 29

    • Triton 51, Plymouth 36

    Valparaiso 68, Griffith 6

    Vincennes 55, Terre Haute South 25

    W. Vigo 50, Clay City 43

    W. Washington 38, Christian Academy 24

    Warren Central 60, New Palestine 42

    Johnson County Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Center Grove 40, Whiteland 30

    Indian Creek 38, Greenwood 19

    Lafayette Tournament=

    Consolation=

    W. Lafayette 60, Lafayette Jeff 34

    Paris (Ill.) Tournament=

    Paris, Ill. 35, Terre Haute North 28

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

