Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 48, Yorktown 47
Attica 50, S. Vermillion 24
Borden 66, Medora 9
Castle 63, Tecumseh 50
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 74, Boone Grove 41
Culver 39, Elkhart Christian 32
Dubois 26, Orleans 25
Eastern Hancock 62, Cowan 12
Evansville Christian 56, Barr-Reeve 48
Evansville North 62, Evansville Reitz 46
Fairfield 60, Churubusco 24
Forest Park 70, Perry Central 30
Fountain Central 52, Frontier 30
Goshen 46, Westview 32
Hammond Morton 82, Calumet 27
Hanover Central 54, N. Newton 20
Indiana Deaf 56, Covington 49
Indiana Math and Science Academy 55, Thrival Indy 5
Indpls Attucks 54, Indpls Ritter 26
Indpls Shortridge 50, Indpls Riverside 12
Indpls Tindley 52, Christel House Manual 10
Kouts 38, N. Judson 36
Lanesville 54, Christian Academy 15
Lawrenceburg 41, S. Ripley 38
Linton 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 23
Loogootee 47, Shoals 40
Michigan City Marquette 53, Gary West 13
Monroe Central 32, Randolph Southern 23
Morgan Twp. 65, River Forest 37
N. Knox 30, Vincennes Rivet 28
N. White 44, Winamac 27
Riverton Parke 54, Union (Dugger) 31
Rochester 45, Peru 34
S. Knox 49, Evansville Mater Dei 40
Scottsburg 60, Floyd Central 54
Sheridan 49, Covenant Christian 40
Southern Wells 55, Lakewood Park 19
Traders Point Christian 32, Legacy Christian 29
Triton 51, Plymouth 36
Valparaiso 68, Griffith 6
Vincennes 55, Terre Haute South 25
W. Vigo 50, Clay City 43
W. Washington 38, Christian Academy 24
Warren Central 60, New Palestine 42
Johnson County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Center Grove 40, Whiteland 30
Indian Creek 38, Greenwood 19
Lafayette Tournament=
Consolation=
W. Lafayette 60, Lafayette Jeff 34
Paris (Ill.) Tournament=
Paris, Ill. 35, Terre Haute North 28
