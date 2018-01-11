Longtime Geibel basketball coach Misiak dies at 81

Ken Misiak began his basketball coaching and teaching careers at Immaculate Conception High School in Connellsville in the late 1950s.

After 49 years, he left a quite a legacy at both I.C. and Geibel high schools.

Misiak, 81, passed away Monday.

He was elected to the 2014 class of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.

The 1954 Uniontown graduate played for legendary coach Abe Everhart.

He compiled 734-359 record. His Geibel team won the PIAA Class A championship in 1978. His teams also won WPIAL Class A titles in 1978 and 1980.

His teams made the playoffs in 27 of the 31 years Geibel competed in the WPIAL. He is only the fifth coach in Pennsylvania history to win 700 games.

Visitationa will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and until 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Haky Funeral Home in Uniontown.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, followed by interment at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.