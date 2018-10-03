Point Park hires Joe Lewandowski as its men’s basketball coach

Point Park hired former Butler and Deer Lakes High School basketball coach Joe Lewandowski as its interim men’s coach -- and not a moment too soon.

Point Park’s first game is Nov. 1.

Lewandowski has served USA Basketball as a regional head of youth development and also coached on the AAU level as the founder of several programs, including the Pennsylvania Keystone Flash Basketball Club, winning two national championships.

He played basketball at Slippery Rock University after a career as a junior college All-American at Butler County Community College, where he also has served as an assistant coach.

“Joe Lewandowski has coached and developed basketball players at various levels,” Point Park athletic director John Ashaolu said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with Joe as he provides our men’s basketball team with direction and structure in the classroom and on the court through this transition period. His experience and expertise will provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to improve their skills and compete at a high level.”

“Point Park is a school with a long tradition of basketball,” Lewandowski said. “I look forward to leading these men as they move forward into the future. Our job is to develop them into good citizens and help them further their personal journey.”

Lewandowski replaces Gabe Bubon, who resigned in June to accept the head coaching position at his alma mater, Warren G. Harding High School in Warren, Ohio. At the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, a full search will take place for a permanent men’s basketball coach, Point Park officials said.